Trudeau's billion-dollar satellite loan doesn't mandate internet connection: report

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s loan to build satellites, under the guise of high-speed internet, does not actually mandate Telesat to connect households. It remains unclear what sureties the Québec firm will provide taxpayers, as the loan agreement is confidential.

“Over a million households in rural Canada and over half of First Nations still don’t have access to high speed internet,” Conservative MP Dan Mazier told the Commons public accounts committee last year.

“I think it’s quite startling,” he added.

Prime Minister Trudeau announced September 13 that Telesat would build a low earth orbit broadband satellite constellation to connect Canadians to cheaper, more reliable internet.

“That’s what this investment is about,” he told reporters at the time.

“Yes, it’s [also] about investing in satellites and space and all sorts of really cool stuff,” Trudeau chuckled.

The Telesat Lightspeed program is already underway, with an initial 198 satellites scheduled to launch in 2026.

MDA, the aerospace tech firm contracted to build the satellites, already broke ground on a 185,000-square-feet expansion of its Québec facility to meet future demand. It will “create the most advanced assembly line for satellites in the world,” the prime minister told reporters.

However, a cabinet inquiry would not comment on how Telesat secured the loan, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

Trudeau previously said the Ottawa-based company would invest $4.4 billion back into the Canadian economy through research and development.

Meanwhile, the Government of Québec also provided a $400 million loan to the company. It promised to create 967 jobs in the province.

A news release from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the federal loan will create 2,000 jobs nationwide.

In an inquiry to cabinet, MP Mazier asked, “How many households has Telesat committed to connecting with high speed internet service specifically as a result of the $2.14 billion?”

“Telesat does not supply internet services directly to households,” it said. “Instead Telesat will sell wholesale capacity to local internet service providers.”

Mazier, aghast by the loan’s shortcomings, accused the Liberals of throwing away billions to the firm. “No wonder Canadians don’t have access to connectivity,” he said.

The terms of the Telesat loan remain confidential. Other federal loans from the Department of Industry typically offer below-market interest rates on a 15 year repayment schedule.

Bill C-396, An Act To Amend The Department Of Industry Act, would have mandated quarterly reporting of all loans, grants and guarantees, had in passed the Commons in 2018, reported Blacklock’s Reporter. It would have also disclosed terms of repayment.