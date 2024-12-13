Trudeau’s $918K European trip criticized for lavish spending amid record food bank usage

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s four-day trip to Europe this June cost Canadian taxpayers nearly $1 million, with a $71,000 food bill.

Records obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) reveal the trip included $43,000 spent on airplane food alone—an average of $1,700 per person, far exceeding the monthly grocery budget for most Canadian families.

“The per-person food bill for Trudeau’s delegation was more than a Canadian family of four spends on groceries in an entire month,” said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director. “It would’ve been cheaper for them to eat at a steakhouse for every meal.”

Trudeau’s delegation of 36 to 41 people travelled to Italy and Switzerland from June 13–16, 2024, to attend the G7 Summit and a Ukraine peace summit. The total cost of the trip, which reached $918,000, could be even higher, as some expenses were covered by Global Affairs Canada, according to the records.

The delegation enjoyed meals rivaling those of fine dining establishments, including veal piccata Milanese, lamb ribs with mustard sauce, and Swiss chocolate cake, paired with a selection of wines such as a 2015 Riesling and a 2021 Merlot. Bureaucrats also stocked up on $812 worth of junk food, including Red Bull, chocolate bars, and candy, as well as $102 in DVDs for the flight, including Wednesday and Madame Web.

This isn’t the first time Trudeau’s travel costs have drawn public backlash. In September 2023, a six-day Indo-Pacific trip cost nearly $2 million, with $223,000 spent on airplane catering alone. Similarly, Governor General Mary Simon’s $100,000 catering bill for a 2022 trip to the Middle East sparked outrage.

In response to growing criticism, Stewart Wheeler, Canada’s former chief of protocol, told Parliament in 2022 that the government would address international travel costs.

“The government promised to bring travel costs down, but taxpayers are still footing outrageous bills,” Terrazzano said. “While Canadians are lining up at food banks, Trudeau’s team is enjoying Swiss chocolate cake and expensive wines.”