Trudeau's Cabinet has yet to decide future of 24 Sussex Drive, $4.3 million repairs commence

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick and THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: Stop The Pay Hike Canadian Members of Parliament will get a pay raise on April 1st, which is the same day that the government will hike the Carbon Tax. Sign our petition calling on Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to Stop The Pay Hike! 7,140 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Phone Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

The National Capital Commission (NCC) warned that further delays on the fate of the Prime Minister’s Official residence would put the whole structure at risk. Vacant since last December, 24 Sussex Drive is the site of serious disrepair, with the dwelling also the epicentre of a rodent infestation.

Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his family last resided there but left in 2015 after Justin Trudeau secured the first of many Liberal governments.

Until recently, staff from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) still used some of the building as office space in the daytime. The property has been mainly used for outdoor receptions since 2015.

Other than two staffed guard huts, no staff remain on site after the Prime Minister’s Office ordered significant repairs and upgrades scheduled for this spring. Contractors commenced the $4.3 million repairs two weeks ago.

“It is limited in its ability to support official functions and day-to-day activities, with poor accessibility, insufficient-sized rooms and lack of support spaces, such as barrier-free washrooms,” reads one document The Canadian Press received through an access-to-information request.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s official residence faces a significant rodent infestation. It became so dire that discovering carcasses within the walls and basement threatened air quality on the premises.https://t.co/xelmG9fGrJ — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) April 6, 2023

Last July, NCC chairman Marc Seaman informed the feds of their intent to close the residence entirely. He said the work that needed to happen “by no means preempts any future decisions by the federal government regarding the use and purpose of the residence.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family moved to Rideau Cottage, where they have lived for eight years. Trudeau remarked that no prime minister wanted to spend taxpayer dollars on 24 Sussex in 2018.

A 2021 NCC report said the 12,000-square residence with 34 rooms and a supplementary pool house would require $36 million in deferred maintenance, not including security or other infrastructure upgrades.

In a separate but related draft report, the NCC recommended different approaches for Cabinet to take, with a list of pros and cons enclosed. However, it is fully redacted.

The discovery of a rodent infestation last fall expedited its closure to staff amid many other issues. The repairs “will include the abatement of designated substances such as asbestos, as well as the removal of obsolete mechanical, heating and electrical systems.”

According to government records, the prime minister’s 16-room lakeside residence in Québec costs taxpayers close to $20,000 a month to maintain. https://t.co/m6cf2PLueq — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) April 4, 2023

The commission wrote the disrepair of 24 Sussex Drive is so urgent that it “must be completed regardless of any future decision on the residence.” Trudeau’s Cabinet may eventually tear it down and replace it entirely.

In a partially redacted letter penned by Seaman, he wrote, “Continued deferment…carries real risks to both the physical integrity of the building itself and our ability to execute our fiduciary responsibility as stewards of this most important classified heritage building on behalf of all Canadians.”

According to an access-to-information request by the Ottawa Citizen, taxpayers spent $4,947 on hydro for the old house from December 31 to January 31 — compared to $6,710 for the previous hydro bill before everyone moved out.

Last winter, the home had monthly hydro bills in the $6,000 to $7,000 range, on top of gas bills of around $2,000. It is notoriously drafty and inefficient.

Taxpayers also covered another $3,153 on gas in January, and $568 for water, billed over two months. The vacant 24 Sussex Drive had more than $8,000 in utility bills in January.