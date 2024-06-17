Trudeau's 'Climate Emergency' government blew $220K going to UN environment summit in Kenya in Feb

Justin Trudeau's climate emergency government continues to find new and creative ways to waste money going to climate summits in exotic locations.

These events are often described as a conference of the parties, a COP, in bureaucratic shorthand. But that's UN jargon to obfuscate what the summits really are: a two-week meeting of the world's climate scolds, oligarchs, and control freaks who use the climate scare to transfer wealth from you to themselves, their governments, their businesses, and the developing world.

The Canadian taxpayer spent nearly $3 million on last year's UN climate change conference in the United Arab Emirates, including "$825,466 for transportation, $472,570 for accommodations and $295,455 for meals and incidentals" according to the records obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

But that's just the big annual climate change conference.

Environment and Climate Change Canada, headed by Minister Steven Guilbeault, can't limit itself to one international climate party yearly.

The Trudeau government sent a delegation to the United Nations Environment Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya, a five-day conference at the end of February — just when you need a break from the Canadian winter — to discuss things previously discussed at last year's United Nations Climate Change conference in Dubai.

A tentative, although not final, tally of the cost to attend the Nairobi conference of climate change worry warts was recently made public, thanks to an order paper question posed by New Brunswick Conservative MP Richard Bragdon.

Environment and Climate Change Canada spent at least $156,000, although the footnotes at the end of the reply say not all the bills are in.

The climate emergency minister, Steven Guilbeault's flight was $11,000. Others were even higher. The flight cost for the assistant deputy minister in Guilbeault's office was over $13,000.

There are five full pages of taxis, Ubers, and limo costs.

Global Affairs spent almost $13,000 to attend the Nairobi climate conference.

Among the gas expenses submitted, one staffer billed for gas to drive to the Ottawa airport.

The RCMP spent $81,000 to provide security for our very special climate change VIPs.

All told, so far, Trudeau's "Climate Emergency" government blew $220,000 on attendance at the UN environment summit in Kenya.

On April 1st 2024, the Trudeau Liberals hiked the inflationary carbon tax from $65 a ton up to $80.

