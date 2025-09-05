Trudeau-era failures continue as Carney falters in first six months in office: Ezra Levant

Despite his 'elbows up' campaign rhetoric, Carney has presided over a spike in job losses for Canadians as the unemployment rate reaches its highest level since the COVID-19 pandemic.

RebelNews+ Clips
  |   September 05, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how Mark Carney has been unable to secure a new trade deal with the U.S., halted energy projects, and failed to pass new legislation during his first six months in office.

"If you can tell me what Mark Carney has achieved in the last 175 days as prime minister then you're ahead of me," he said.

"What has he achieved with Donald Trump, other than full surrender? What has he achieved with finding other markets?" Ezra continued.

The Rebel News publisher also criticized Carney's response to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre calling on the Liberals to permanently end their Temporary Foreign Worker Program.

"Carney rebutted that by saying he met with big business CEOs and they all agreed it was better for them to pay workers less, and they actually wanted more of these low-cost foreign indentured labourers," he said.

"He was literally looking the CBC in the eye and saying, 'I spoke with the CEOs, I spoke with my fellow oligarchs and billionaires, and we all agree lower wages are better for us,'" Ezra added.

New data from Statistics Canada shows the country lost 66,000 jobs in August, with the unemployment rate (7.1%) reaching its highest level since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Please help Rebel News expose the truth about Mark Carney!

Latest News

Mark Carney has spent years quietly shaping Canada’s most damaging policies from behind the scenes, all while profiting from offshore tax schemes, cozy financial ties with China, and connections to convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. Canadians deserve to know the full truth about his record of hypocrisy and elitist control. Only Rebel News has the guts to stand up to and confront the most powerful man in Canada. Please donate here to help us expose Mark Carney’s globalist agenda and defend the future of our country!

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

RebelNews+ Clips

RebelNews+ is our premium subscription service, which gives you access to our exclusive long form, TV-style shows, documentaries, members-only comments section, and the ability to read RebelNews.com without ads.

Subscribe now to get the full experience! 

https://rebelnewsplus.com/

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.