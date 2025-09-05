Trudeau-era failures continue as Carney falters in first six months in office: Ezra Levant

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how Mark Carney has been unable to secure a new trade deal with the U.S., halted energy projects, and failed to pass new legislation during his first six months in office.

"If you can tell me what Mark Carney has achieved in the last 175 days as prime minister then you're ahead of me," he said.

"What has he achieved with Donald Trump, other than full surrender? What has he achieved with finding other markets?" Ezra continued.

The Rebel News publisher also criticized Carney's response to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre calling on the Liberals to permanently end their Temporary Foreign Worker Program.

Poilievre calls on the Liberals to permanently end their Temporary Foreign Worker Program to allow young Canadians to get jobs.



"Why is it that they're shutting our own youth out of jobs and replacing them with low-wage temporary foreign workers from poor countries who are… pic.twitter.com/mccNME3Nc0 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 3, 2025

"Carney rebutted that by saying he met with big business CEOs and they all agreed it was better for them to pay workers less, and they actually wanted more of these low-cost foreign indentured labourers," he said.

"He was literally looking the CBC in the eye and saying, 'I spoke with the CEOs, I spoke with my fellow oligarchs and billionaires, and we all agree lower wages are better for us,'" Ezra added.

New data from Statistics Canada shows the country lost 66,000 jobs in August, with the unemployment rate (7.1%) reaching its highest level since the COVID-19 pandemic.