Trudeau’s government is wasting $10.7 billion—here’s exactly where your money is going

You ever notice how Justin Trudeau’s Liberals can never seem to find the money to give hardworking Canadians a break? They say there’s no cash to cut taxes, no relief for skyrocketing grocery bills, and no way to ease the burden of carbon taxes. But somehow, when it comes to throwing billions at pet projects, shady corporate handouts, and failed socialist experiments, the money never runs dry.

A new report from the Fraser Institute exposes just how badly the Trudeau Liberals are wasting $10.7 billion this year alone on programs that don’t work and never will. That’s $10.7 billion in taxpayer money flushed down the drain while regular Canadians struggle to pay rent.

So, where’s all this money going? Let’s take a look at the worst of it:

$1.5 billion – The Regional Development Agencies Slush Fund

These agencies are supposed to stimulate local economies, but in reality, they’re just government bureaucrats handing out taxpayer dollars to businesses they think deserve it. There are seven of these agencies spread across the country, employing 1,977 bureaucrats whose job is to "support" the economy by deciding who gets free money. In 2024-25 alone, they will burn through $1.5 billion. There’s zero proof that any of this actually helps businesses grow, but it sure does keep Liberal-aligned companies well-fed!

$1.7 billion – Liberal Media Bailouts

The federal government has been pouring $1.7 billion into propping up legacy media that nobody watches or reads anymore. That includes:

$1.4 billion straight into the CBC—which, let’s be honest, has become little more than Trudeau’s personal propaganda arm.

$86.5 million for the Canada Periodical Fund, which props up dying newspapers.

$154.1 million for the Canada Media Fund, which funds “diverse voices” that all just happen to parrot Liberal talking points.

$65 million for the Journalism Labour Tax Credit, basically paying journalists' salaries so they can continue pushing Trudeau’s agenda.

And yet, despite these bailouts, newsrooms are still closing and journalists are still losing their jobs. Maybe because nobody wants to watch state-funded propaganda?

$600 million – EV Rebates for the Rich

Trudeau is using $600 million of your tax dollars to subsidize electric vehicle purchases for people who can already afford them. The reality? Most of these subsidies go to the wealthiest 20% of households. Meanwhile, everyday Canadians struggling to put gas in their vehicles get hit with a carbon tax instead.

$340 million – The “2 Billion Trees” Scam

Trudeau promised two billion trees to fight climate change. Sounds nice, right? Well, surprise surprise—his government is nowhere near hitting the target. An audit found they had only planted 2.3% of the trees promised—despite already blowing $480.5 million on the program. Where did that money go? Bureaucrats, consultants, and failed contracts, of course.

$3.5 billion – The Canada Infrastructure Bank Disaster

Trudeau created the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) in 2017, promising to "build" the country’s economy. Seven years later, they’ve only completed TWO projects worth a grand total of $93.2 million—out of $13.2 billion in approved investments. That means less than 1% of the money has actually gone to infrastructure, while CIB executives and bureaucrats pocket six-figure salaries. What a joke!

$2.4 billion – The “Strategic Innovation Fund” Corporate Giveaway

This fund is supposed to drive “innovation,” but what it really does is pick winners and losers in the economy based on political connections. Since 2017, it has handed out $9.5 billion to 129 projects—most of which are non-repayable. Meaning: corporations get free money, while regular Canadians get stuck with the bill.

$202 million – The “Global Innovation Clusters” Boondoggle

Trudeau’s government set up five “innovation clusters” that were supposed to add $50 billion to Canada’s GDP. But even the Parliamentary Budget Officer admitted the real number is closer to $18 billion—and that’s optimistic. Meanwhile, nearly $2 billion has been poured into these clusters since 2018, and there’s zero proof they’ve accomplished anything.

$530 million – The Green Municipal Fund (GMF) “Climate Grift”

This fund hands out money to municipalities to supposedly support “green projects,” but half of the money doesn’t even go to projects that reduce emissions. The government has funded climate activism, diversity mentorships, and home tours of “climate-friendly” houses. This isn’t about reducing carbon—it’s about funneling money to Liberal-friendly activist groups.

The Bottom Line? Trudeau’s Government is Burning Your Money.

These eight programs alone waste $10.7 billion this year alone. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Meanwhile, the Liberals tell us there’s “no money” to lower taxes. “No money” to scrap the carbon tax. “No money” to stop inflation from driving families into food banks.

Because if we don’t stop them now, they’ll just keep doing what they do best—burning your money.