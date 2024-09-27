Trudeau's Immigration Danger: Conservative MP questions Goodale in wake of alleged terrorist plot

The Canadian Press / Alexandra Newbould

At Thursday's Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security, Conservative MP Dane Lloyd questioned former Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale about the Liberal government's lax immigration policies. This comes after the arrest of Ahmed El Didi and his son, Mostafa Eldidi, for planning a terrorist attack in the Greater Toronto Area.

Conservative MP Dane Lloyd asks former Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale why the Trudeau govt removed police security checks for some temporary residents and foreign students (who then go on to claim asylum once inside Canada).



Terrorists are abusing this loophole to use… pic.twitter.com/jgPUbgzh38 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 27, 2024

Lloyd zeroed in on a 2018 policy change that removed the requirement for police clearance certificates from certain countries of origin, a decision made while Goodale was the minister. "In 2018, the same year that El Didi entered the country... your government stopped requiring police clearance certificates from certain countries of origin," Lloyd pointed out, highlighting the year El Didi and his son entered Canada on temporary resident visas.

Lloyd pressed Goodale about his decision-making power and concerns about the policy: "Did you have decision-making power over that decision, and did you have any concerns about the decision not to require police clearance certificates from certain countries of origin?" he asked.

Goodale's response was vague and evasive. "I heard this point being made in the previous meeting of the committee," he replied, admitting, "I have not been able... to verify the facts of what exactly is being alleged here."

Mostafa Eldidi, who was granted refugee status in 2019 and citizenship in 2024, is now charged with multiple terrorism-related offences. Eldidi had been featured in a 2015 ISIS video but still managed to gain citizenship. The RCMP, working with international partners, foiled the planned attack directed at Jews in the GTA.

Lloyd emphasized the danger posed by weakened security measures: "Did this reckless change make it easier for dangerous individuals to slip into the country?" He criticized the Trudeau government's decision, linking it directly to failures in protecting national security.