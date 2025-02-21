Trudeau's Liberals backstab Ruby Dhalla to rig leadership contest in favour of Mark Carney

On Friday afternoon, Ruby Dhalla was kicked out of the Liberal leadership contest. (Shockingly, she didn’t even learn about it from her party but from the CBC, who were tipped off by Liberal insiders.)

The official excuse was that a non-citizen worked on her campaign — yet the Liberal Party itself allows non-citizens as young as 14 to vote in their leadership race.

But we know what the real reason is: she dared to criticize Mark Carney! The momentum she had built must have threatened the Liberal brass who have their sights set on installing Carney as leader. The stage is now set for him to run relatively unopposed.

So we came up with an idea to help Ruby take on the Liberal machine!

Please sign my petition to 'Draft Ruby' for the Conservative Party of Canada! The Liberal Party of Canada disqualified Ruby Dhalla from the leadership race for being too outspoken, proving once again that they silence strong, independent voices. Instead of letting the Liberal elite shut her down, we should bring her in! Ruby has the energy, courage, and drive to take on the Liberals, and Pierre Poilievre has the chance to welcome a true fighter into the Conservative Party. Sign the petition now to draft Ruby Dhalla and stand for real democracy!

It’s so gross — they really thought they could bury this story at the end of the week without anyone noticing.

This just goes to show that Justin Trudeau doesn't know how to handle strong women who disagree with him. From Jody Wilson-Raybould to Jane Philpott to Rose Knight.

But maybe Ruby can find a home inside the Conservative Party.

Every day she campaigns would be a day that Canadians are reminded of how undemocratic the Liberals are. And not just that: have you noticed that the Liberals have disqualified 100% of the visible minorities who sought to challenge Mark Carney? I’m not someone who’s fixated on race, but the mainstream media sure are. (Imagine if the Conservatives had done that.) Like I say, having Ruby campaign against Carney would be a delight to see, don’t you think?

If you agree, please sign our petition. I’ll present the petition to Ruby myself.

Ruby is more Canadian than Carney. (He left our country for greener pastures — and for some reason, got two new passports along the way.) Ruby doesn't have to quit politics just because some foreigner like Mark Carney wants to eliminate his competition.

This was never about the Liberal Party’s rules; it's about silencing a strong, independent voice who dared to challenge their anointed one. Sign our petition and encourage Ruby Dhalla to run for the Conservative Party of Canada!

