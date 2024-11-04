Trudeau’s office planning 'counter-disinformation' campaign as poll numbers dive ahead of 2025 election

According to a briefing note from the Privy Council Office, this campaign, which has been kept largely under wraps, is aimed at addressing “misinformation” within Canada but lacks clarity on what content might be targeted.

As Prime Minister Trudeau’s approval ratings hit new lows, the campaign suggests another calculated effort from Trudeau to control the public narrative and reduce the spread of views critical of the government.

The Trudeau Liberals have launched a series of sweeping laws to control Canadians' access to news. C-11, the online streaming act, requires social media streaming companies to boost (or de-boost) Canadian content the government deems valuable.

C-18, the online news act, forces social media companies to pay news publishers when users post a link, which resulted in a ban on Canadian news from Meta, which did not want to pay the government shakedown for providing free distribution services to news companies.

The Trudeau Liberals have been credibly accused of being large-scale peddlers of misinformation, telling Canadians that carbon taxes will change the weather, Canadians will get more money back in carbon tax rebates than they pay, and that Trudeau is a feminist.

The document, classified as “For Information,” was presented to the Prime Minister by the Privy Council Office’s Security and Intelligence sector on September 18, 2024.

With the next federal election only a year away, and Trudeau heading into electoral oblivion, the Counter-Disinformation Campaign raises serious questions about how the government may wield influence over information flow and public discourse in the months leading up to voting day.

The latest polling data suggest a Conservative supermajority, with 215 seats of 338. Liberals are expected to drop 100 seats down to 60.