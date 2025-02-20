Resigned PM pledges $3.9B to SNC-Lavalin consortium for high-speed rail

Despite announcing his resignation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making billion-dollar spending commitments that will tie the hands of future governments—this time with a $3.9 billion high-speed rail project between Quebec City and Toronto.

The project’s major contract has been awarded to a consortium that includes AtkinsRéalis (formerly SNC-Lavalin)—the scandal-plagued Quebec engineering firm with deep Liberal ties and a well-documented history of corruption.

This massive infrastructure project, dubbed "Alto," aims to build a 1,000-kilometer electric rail system linking Quebec City to Toronto, promising reduced travel times and a more “sustainable” transportation option. However, as Colby Cosh of the National Post points out, the entire premise of this project is questionable.

The proposed high-speed rail line would run parallel to existing air routes, which are already well-served, efficient, and competitively priced. The claim that rail will replace air travel and reduce emissions is highly dubious, considering modern air travel efficiency and consumer preferences.

Cosh also highlights the financial risks of such large-scale infrastructure projects, particularly one undertaken by a government in transition. The six-year planning phase alone means Trudeau’s government is committing billions to a project he won’t be in office to oversee, leaving future administrations to deal with inevitable cost overruns and logistical hurdles.

SNC-Lavalin—rebranded as AtkinsRéalis to distance itself from past corruption scandals—remains deeply connected to the Liberal Party’s worst ethical violations, including the infamous SNC-Lavalin affair, where Trudeau himself was accused of political interference in a criminal case to protect the company.

Rather than addressing Canada’s existing economic and infrastructure crises, the Liberals are doubling down on legacy projects that benefit their allies while saddling taxpayers with the bill.