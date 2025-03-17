Trudeau’s rigged EV scam: Foreign-owned bailouts for Ontario & Quebec, Western farmers left to die

Buckle up, because we’re about to tear the mask off one of the biggest Liberal betrayals of Western Canada yet.

Justin Trudeau, Mark Carney, and the rest of the corrupt Liberal gang—who have the audacity to call themselves "Team Canada" (as if they give a damn about the whole country) have just handed Western farmers a death sentence.

And why? Because they need to rig the system to protect the foreign-owned EV battery plants they’ve sunk billions of your tax dollars into.

Let me spell it out for you:

The Trudeau Liberals imposed a 100% tariff on Chinese-made EVs. Not to protect Canadian automakers (because there basically aren’t any), but to make Chinese EVs too expensive for the market.

That way, Canadians are forced to buy overpriced, taxpayer-subsidized EVs from the Liberal-backed foreign companies they’ve handed billions to—Volkswagen, Stellantis, and Northvolt.

Oh, but Northvolt just went BANKRUPT in Sweden. That’s right—the company Trudeau and his gang are pouring your money into has already collapsed in its home country. China retaliated against Trudeau’s tariffs—by slapping a 100% tariff on Canadian canola.

So while Liberal-backed, foreign-owned mega-corporations in Ontario and Quebec get billion-dollar taxpayer bailouts, Western farmers are left holding the bag.

And what’s the cost? Oh, just a little thing called Canada’s biggest agricultural export. And this isn't about seed oils. We all have our thoughts on those.

Canola is a made-in-Canada success story. It was literally developed for Canadian soil and climate. Saskatchewan and Alberta grow 80% of the canola that fuels a $29.9 billion industry and makes Canada the world’s largest exporter of the crop. And now, thanks to Trudeau’s reckless trade war, this industry—built by generations of hardworking farmers—is under threat.

And here’s the part that makes me sick: Trudeau and his cronies don’t care.

They don’t care about family farms in the Prairies. They don’t care about lost livelihoods. They don’t care that their vote-buying scheme in Ontario and Quebec is crippling Western agriculture.

Because in their political calculus, they have no votes to lose in the West.

Let’s be very clear about what’s happening here: The Liberals are forcing Canadians to buy overpriced, subsidized EVs from their hand-picked, foreign-owned plants—while sacrificing Western Canadian farmers to a Chinese trade war.

This isn’t a government that works for all Canadians. It’s a government that works for Liberal donors, foreign corporations, and whatever globalist scam Carney and his buddies are cooking up next.

Western Canada is tired of being treated like a disposable colony. Our farms, our industries, and our economy matter. And we will not stand by while Trudeau, Carney, and their so-called “Team Canada” sell us out to protect their corrupt, failing green agenda.