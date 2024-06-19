Trudeau says voters are undecided on his record, claims a fourth term is ‘possible’

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

Canadians may still elect Justin Trudeau for a fourth term, according to the prime minister himself.

Amid falling approval ratings, the head of state attempted to save face Monday during a contentious interview with CBC host David Cohrane.

He cites inflation and the high cost of living as the main drivers against another Trudeau government.

“Everywhere, people are struggling with high inflation, with cost of living issues, with interest rates … all these things,” said Trudeau. “We are doing better than many countries."

“I truly believe that as we choose to step up on solving those challenges, to contrast with the political vision … from the Conservatives of just making people more angry and saying everything is broken, I know Canadians are pragmatic people who focus on solutions, and that's exactly what we're going to be doing.”

The host countered the prime minister, stating that anger is directed towards him.

“I know you say you want to beat Pierre Poilievre,” said Cochrane. “You keep coming back to that, but what if you are the reason the Liberals can’t beat the Conservatives in the next election? Where do you factor that in?”

“First of all,” replied Trudeau. “Canadians are not in a decision mode right now. What you tell a pollster, if they ever manage to reach you, is very different from the choice Canadians end up making in an election campaign.”

A recent Abacus survey suggests the Official Opposition has a commanding 20-point lead over the Liberals, which they have maintained for the better part of one year.

Trudeau is currently viewed unfavourably by 59% of Canadians, compared to Poilievre at 37%, it says.

“If an election were held today, 44% of committed voters would vote Conservatives with the Liberals at 24%, the NDP at 17%,” said pollster founder David Coletto.

“This 20-point lead is the largest we have ever measured for the Conservatives and the first time the Conservative vote share has hit 44% nationally,” he added.

Regionally, the Official Opposition enjoys healthy leads in all provinces, except Québec.