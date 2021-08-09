Trudeau seeking Canadarm-type project to help establish an international Moon colony

The Trudeau Liberals are seeking prototypes for a Canadarm-like space robot to allow the country to participate in international campaigns to live on the Moon and explore Mars.

An intention to issue a Request for Proposals was posted today on the government's procurement website:

Lunar Surface Exploration Initiative Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), on behalf of the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), and the Government of Canada wishes to inform the Canadian space and other potential contributing academic and industrial sectors of its intention to issue a Request for Proposals (RFP) for concept studies and prototyping related to possible options for the next Canadian flagship mission contribution akin to the Canadian robotic system on the International Space Station and Canadarm3 on Gateway. This activity forms part of the CSA's overall Lunar Surface Exploration Initiative (LSEI) effort to define potential opportunities for Canadian participation in an international space exploration campaign that will explore the Moon, establish a sustained human presence on the lunar surface and plan forward for future Mars exploration.

You can view an archived version of the tender by clicking here.