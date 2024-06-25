Trudeau takes no questions after massive Toronto-riding byelection loss, while Freeland claims PM is 'committed' to leading party

Source: CPAC

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took no questions after an announcement on Tuesday, following the Liberals' loss of a Toronto seat in a byelection the previous night.

Trudeau announced on Tuesday that the Liberals would work to protect an added 14,000 square kilometres of the Great Bear Sea. Following the announcement and after a brief gift exchange with Indigenous leaders, the prime minister took no questions.

Thanks to Leslie Church for running a strong, positive campaign in Toronto-St. Paul’s, and to all the volunteers who knocked doors, made calls, and pitched in. Our democracy depends on people like you. Congratulations to Don Stewart on his victory in this close race. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 25, 2024

The lack of a Q&A comes amid renewed speculation that the long-time prime minister will step down before the next election, which is slated for no later than October 2025.

Trudeau has remained steadfast in his commitment to lead his party through the next election, despite polls suggesting that the vast majority of Canadians want Trudeau to step down.

While Trudeau made no comment on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland provided a brief answer when asked why she believed that Trudeau could lead the party in the next election.

Freeland was asked point-blank if Trudeau could realistically stay on after the Liberals lost a 'safe' seat.

Listen to how Chrystia Freeland describes her fellow Canadians who vote Conservative.

Asked about the by-election in Toronto-St. Paul’s she praised Liberal candidate Leslie Church and then said the alternative was cold, cruel and small. pic.twitter.com/eaIVUUJnKp — Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) June 24, 2024

"Yes, he certainly can," Freeland responded, to which the reporter asked her to explain why.

"Everyone we're hearing from behind the scenes believes that the result from last night means catastrophic losses across the country," the reporter asked. "If you cannot win in Toronto under Justin Trudeau, why should anyone believe he can win anywhere else under him?"

Freeland responded by saying that the Liberals were working hard for Canada, and that was what the prime minister is focused on.

"The prime minister is committed to leading us into the next election, and he has our full support," Freeland concluded.