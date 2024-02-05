Trudeau tries to blame Tucker Carlson for Alberta's new gender policies for minors

E-transfer (Canada):

Last week, Alberta announced new legislation aimed at restricting radical gender treatments for minors in the province.

The legislation, unveiled by Premier Danielle Smith in a video release, prevents youths aged 17 and under from having top or bottom gender reassignment surgeries performed. Those aged 15 and under are restricted from hormone therapies and puberty blockers.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expands on yesterday's announcement of legislation banning gender surgeries for minors and restricting biological males competing in women's sports.

Smith's announcement also touched on the creation of co-ed or open sports divisions to keep men's and women's sports exclusive to their biological sexes.

Naturally, this moderate piece of legislation from Premier Smith set woke leftists into fits of hysterics, despite the issue being popular among parents across Canada — and particularly in Alberta.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was quick to condemn the announcement.

PM Trudeau says it's "telling" that after Premier Danielle Smith met with "far right conservative Tucker Carlson," she put forward "the most anti-LGBT policies of anywhere in the country."

Smith's plan bans 'gender reassignment' surgery for minors.



Smith's plan bans 'gender reassignment' surgery for minors.

"LGBTQ youth across this country are among the most vulnerable," Trudeau said. "To a range of things that can harm them. We need to be there to defend them, we need to be there to protect them and I know Canadians across the country are doing just that."

The prime minister then said it was "telling" that Smith would declare "the most anti-LGBT policies of anywhere in the country" a week after she met with former Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson.

WATCH: Tucker Carlson's arrival in Canada sparks Liberal meltdown!



MORE: https://t.co/nGw0WrRxNG. pic.twitter.com/hyKH4X5rNx — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 30, 2024

On Friday's edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream, Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey shared their reactions to the prime minister's theatrical response.

If these kids are so vulnerable, then why are schools putting a wedge between vulnerable youths and their parents, wondered Tamara. "That doesn't seem like it's a recipe for a cohesive approach to helping these vulnerable youth navigate whatever complexities they are going through," she said.

"These school policies and these government policies that leave parents in the dark about the majority of what's going on with their children at school are directly related to making them more vulnerable and more at risk."

Health Minister Mark Holland says he's "deeply disturbed" by Danielle Smith's "extremely dangerous" recent pledge to stop biological males from competing in women's sports.

Detailing how this policy wasn't put together in a week like the prime minister insinuated, Drea explained how Smith spoke to people who explored gender transitions and now advocate against it.

"And then you have people like Trudeau not even acknowledging that if you rush or let kids make this decision," there can be severe consequences, Drea added.

