Trudeau warns Canadians to be wary of leaders claiming party members not listed in foreign interference report

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took an apparent swipe at NDP leader Jagmeet Singh after he said that the New Democrats had not been compromised by foreign interference.

Singh strongly suggested so much last week after he read the classified unredacted National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) report.

In an interview with Power & Politics that aired on Monday, Trudeau quested Singh's comments.

WATCH: Pierre Poilievre accuses NDP Jagmeet Singh of "hiding behind his Liberal bosses" and helping "cover up" Chinese election interference.https://t.co/odt7BBkJAm pic.twitter.com/UyfDRAKtJH — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 20, 2023

"I would be wary of any party leader drawing any sort of conclusion like that," said Trudeau.

Trudeau sidestepped questions on whether or not Liberal parliamentarians were listed in the NSICOP report.

"I am implying that interference in our parliamentarians goes beyond party lines, from many different sources, and we need to make sure that before we go accusing anyone from any party on anything, there are really important processes to go through," he said.

An NDP spokesperson told CBC News that Trudeau should tell Singh whether politicians from their party are named in the report.

"If the prime minister has intelligence that someone in our caucus is knowingly working with a foreign government against Canadian interests, he can tell Jagmeet who has clearance. No such information has been given to us," the NDP's director of communications, Alana Cahill, said in an email.

Foreign Interference Commissioner Marie Josée Hogue asked if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would revisit MP Han Dong’s status in the Liberal Party after the 2019 election. ‘Yes,’ he replied. Trudeau never followed up on the allegations.



MORE: https://t.co/DfxuwMupsL pic.twitter.com/1ocbraDI1f — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 7, 2024

Singh said last week that he was alarmed after reading the report, but would not confirm or deny whether the names on the list were of current parliamentarians.

Singh said that the classified reports show that the Liberals tolerate some level of foreign interference, but that he would not end his support for the Liberals.

All MPs but Green Party leader Elizabeth May and Green Party MP Mike Morrice voted in favour of a Bloc Quebecois motion to have Commissioner Marie-Josee Hogue and her public inquiry team review the NSICOP report.

Elizabeth May says an intel report doesn't include a "list of MPs who have shown disloyalty to Canada," only to contradict that point, noting a former MP worked with a foreign govt and current MPs "may be compromised" by "foreign interference."https://t.co/irUitH5vNc pic.twitter.com/8FUwgmwMBo — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 11, 2024

"That is a very clear way to give answers to Canadians on what can be shared, what level of alarm people should have on this," Trudeau said.

"I think there are very real reasons why we should be trusting a semi-judicial process and an independent person, who is not of any political bias, to be able to say look, this is how a thoughtful country and democracy should go about dealing with these very real threats to it," he added.