Trudeau was annoyed he could not put political pressure on OPP during the Windsor blockade

The prime minister has gotten away with pressing law enforcement officials to do his bidding in the past.

The Canadian Press / Patrick Doyle
During a phone call with Doug Ford, the prime minister seemed to have no real knowledge about the arm's length nature of policing from politics in Canada, apparently frustrated that neither the mayor of Windsor, Ontario nor the premier of the province could bend the local and provincial police to the whims of the politicians.

The readout of a February 9, 2022, call between Trudeau and Doug Ford was admitted before the Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) Tuesday by Alan Honner, a lawyer for the registered Canadian civil liberties charity, The Democracy Fund (TDF).

Trudeau: The police of jurisdiction need to do their job. But if you're saying they can't do it because they don't have enough officers or equipment, we need to remove that excuse as soon as possible so they can do their work and we can prevent Ontario becoming a laughing stock.

Ford: I'm just as frustrated as you and if I could direct the police, I would.

Trudeau: are you saying the OPP can't help?

Ford: I can't direct them. I can't call them and say get your asses in there and kicking ass. It's up to the OPP.

Trudeau: does the mayor have to direct the local police?

Ford: local police have to direct OPP and then the OPP come up with their plan. I understand they're working with RCMP and we may need their help.

The POEC is the official examination of the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, the never-before-used war-time law to put an end to weeks-long peaceful anti-covid mandate freedom convoy protests in Ottawa, and other shorter blockades at border crossings in Windsor and Coutts, AB.

Trudeau has gotten away with pressing law enforcement officials to do his bidding in the past. In the case of his former AG, Jody Wilson Raybould, she was kicked out of the Liberal Party after she said she was pushed by the PMO to cut a deal with SNC Lavalin to spare the QC-based Liberal-linked engineering firm from criminal prosecution for fraud.

Trudeau is also credibly accused of using RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki to strategically release information about the models of illegal firearms used in the largest mass shooting in Canadian history to further his gun control agenda.

To see and support Rebel News' independent coverage of the POEC, please visit TruckerCommission.com.

Read the documents:

Justin Trudeau Canada News Analysis Public Order Emergency Commission
