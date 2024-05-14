Trudeau won't say why he refuses to step down, says he's 'focused on Canadians'

The Canadian Press / Cole Burston

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sidestepped a question about his dwindling popularity by saying that the world is in a "challenging place" and patted his government on the back for fighting climate change and creating "good jobs and economic growth."

The PM was asked during an announcement in Ontario on Tuesday if he agreed with the increasing number of Canadians who believe he should step down.

With the Liberals trailing the Conservatives consistently in opinion polls, some wonder if Trudeau will step down before the next federal race, slated for 2025. Trudeau, though, has remained consistent in saying that he will lead the party through the next election.

Trudeau is asked if he agrees with the growing number of Canadians who think he should step down.



The PM repeats talking points about green energy, claiming he's "focused on results for Canadians."https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/7nPuaWvIMo — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 14, 2024

"You have to be making investments in things like childcare, like pharmacare, like healthcare," said Trudeau, who continued listing off the supposed accomplishments of his government.

"I know there are lots of folks in Ottawa thinking about process," said Trudeau. "I'm focused on results for Canadians. I'm focused on delivering the kinds of things that are going to set Canada and Canadians up for success over the coming decades. Because that's the moment we're in right now," Trudeau continued.

"Would you resign or apologize to Canadians?"



Prime Minister Trudeau stays silent as Rebel News reporter @ThevoiceAlexa asks him about a Federal Court verdict ruling his invoking of the Emergencies Act was unconstitutional.https://t.co/vD78U502Po. pic.twitter.com/lOUhwYxCVU — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 23, 2024

"A different government years ago wouldn't have made the choice to build an [electric vehicle] ecosystem here in Canada," Trudeau claimed, saying that former governments would have stepped away from anything that threatened the oil and gas industry.

Meanwhile, 69% of Canadians think Trudeau should step down in 2024, but six in ten don't believe he will.

WATCH: “Go Trudeau, you’re nothing but a communist pig. That’s what you are. You’re disgusting, you should resign.”



READ MORE: https://t.co/6JAtLD7WIjpic.twitter.com/hKa2BPXLjJ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 9, 2022

"Seven-in-ten Canadians think that Justin Trudeau should resign as leader of the Liberal Party and Prime Minister of Canada in the upcoming year, ahead of the scheduled federal election in 2025," an Ipsos poll from the end of 2023 found.