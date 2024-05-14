Trudeau won't say why he refuses to step down, says he's 'focused on Canadians'

'I'm focused on results for Canadians. I'm focused on delivering the kinds of things that are going to set Canada and Canadians up for success over the coming decades. Because that's the moment we're in right now,' said Trudeau, despite plummeting popularity.

  • May 14, 2024
The Canadian Press / Cole Burston
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sidestepped a question about his dwindling popularity by saying that the world is in a "challenging place" and patted his government on the back for fighting climate change and creating "good jobs and economic growth."

The PM was asked during an announcement in Ontario on Tuesday if he agreed with the increasing number of Canadians who believe he should step down.

With the Liberals trailing the Conservatives consistently in opinion polls, some wonder if Trudeau will step down before the next federal race, slated for 2025. Trudeau, though, has remained consistent in saying that he will lead the party through the next election.

"You have to be making investments in things like childcare, like pharmacare, like healthcare," said Trudeau, who continued listing off the supposed accomplishments of his government.

"I know there are lots of folks in Ottawa thinking about process," said Trudeau. "I'm focused on results for Canadians. I'm focused on delivering the kinds of things that are going to set Canada and Canadians up for success over the coming decades. Because that's the moment we're in right now," Trudeau continued.

"A different government years ago wouldn't have made the choice to build an [electric vehicle] ecosystem here in Canada," Trudeau claimed, saying that former governments would have stepped away from anything that threatened the oil and gas industry.

Meanwhile, 69% of Canadians think Trudeau should step down in 2024, but six in ten don't believe he will.

"Seven-in-ten Canadians think that Justin Trudeau should resign as leader of the Liberal Party and Prime Minister of Canada in the upcoming year, ahead of the scheduled federal election in 2025," an Ipsos poll from the end of 2023 found.

