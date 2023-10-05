Trudeau won't apologize to Muslim families over 'manifestation of hate' remarks about '1 Million March 4 Children'

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau isn't backing down from previous comments about a recent Muslim-led parents' rights protest.

The protest, dubbed the “1 Million March 4 Children”, was largely organized by Ottawa-based Kamel El-Cheikh and Calgary-based Mahmoud Mourra. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) to denounce the march as it happened on Sept. 20, Trudeau said the government strongly condemned the demonstration.

“Transphobia, homophobia, and biphobia have no place in this country,” the prime minister wrote. “We strongly condemn this hate and its manifestations, and we stand united in support of 2SLGBTQI+ Canadians across the country – you are valid and you are valued.”

The Muslim Association of Canada rebuked Trudeau's comments and requested the prime minister retract his remarks.

“We call on politicians and school boards, beginning with Prime Minister Trudeau, to retract their deeply inflammatory and divisive comments and issue an apology to the thousands of Canadian parents hurt by these comments.”

The statement continued:

We demand that every child deserves a coercion-free education environment where they are not forced to engage in activities contrary to their faith. In this regard, we call upon all politicians, school boards and districts, principals and staff, to guarantee the safety and religious rights of all students and to ensure students are not penalized for upholding their religious beliefs without enforcing them upon others.

Refusing to issue any apology for his comments, Trudeau reaffirmed his position.

“I will always stand up for everyone's rights in this country. Stand up for Muslim communities, stand up for 2SLGBTQI+ communities, stand up for marginalized people across this country and protect them from intolerance, and, yes, from hatred when it is there,” he said.

Trudeau refuses to apologize to Muslim parents he described as 'hateful' for protesting radical gender ideology being taught in schools.



Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre denounced the prime minister's initial remarks, criticizing Trudeau for dividing Canadians and “demonizing concerned parents.”

“My view is that parents should be the final authority on the values and lessons that are taught to children. I believe in parental rights and parental rights come before the government,” the Tory leader said, as previously reported by Rebel News.

For more of our coverage on radical gender ideology being taught in classrooms, visit StopClassroomGrooming.com.