Trudeau's new Senator Charles Adler isn't making new friends in Ottawa — even among fellow Liberals

Trudeau's new senator isn't making new friends in Ottawa, even among his fellow Liberals. Charles Adler, the former conservative broadcaster, was named the next senator for Manitoba in August by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and sworn into his role on September 17.

But he's a sellout, and even his Liberal friends know it. Adler, once critical of the Senate and Trudeau, now occupies a seat he once scorned.

His recent pro-Trudeau stance is a move to secure a cushy retirement. Adler’s transformation is evident; in a recent CBC interview, he praised the broadcaster he once called for defunding, labelling it a place for “whores and harlots.”

Now, he derides those who criticize it.

Adler's harsh condemnation of the Freedom Convoy was another audition for his million-dollar payday when he branded it an “astroturf protest” aiming to “disable democracy to boost white supremacy,” despite its leadership by a Métis grandmother, Tamara Lich.

Meanwhile, Adler remained silent about his own secret application for a Senate position — keeping it from his listeners. He also supported and continues to support Trudeau’s online censorship legislation, failing to disclose his potential Senate involvement in rubber stamping such laws to his listeners as well.

His disdain for the unvaccinated is clear, flaunting his vaccination status like some bearded Rachel Gilmore while shaming those who resisted.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs recently urged the Governor General and Trudeau to revoke Adler's appointment due to his derogatory remarks about Indigenous people. Canadians, frustrated by Adler's hypocrisy, are calling for his resignation.

Adler, on air, called First Nations corrupt, lazy, uncivilized people who “often get a ride that’s free and then complain the ride isn’t rich enough.”

Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal, Manitoba’s senior government MP, offered his comments on the day Senator Uncle Chuck's appointment hit the news.

“There are many eminently qualified Manitobans who are better suited to represent our province than Charles Adler,” Vandal said bluntly.

So, Manitobans, Indigenous leaders, ordinary Canadians writ large and the one Manitoba Liberal in the cabinet didn't want to see Adler in the Senate.

Has that changed now that Senator Sellout is pulling his fist paycheque from the Upper Chamber of the House of Commons, that “barn,” he once so loathed? Has Senator Adler changed the hearts and minds of his new Liberal peers as quickly as he changed his own once $178,000-plus-expenses per year for life was served up to him on a taxpayer-funded silver platter?

The answer is no.

Take a listen to this exchange between Conservative MP Bob Zimmer and the aforementioned Dan Vandal, Trudeau's Indigenous and Northern Affairs Minister.

I agree with Minister Vandal on a few things. Charles Adler should not be in the Senate. And I think Adler is a shameless opportunistic fraud.

I also agree with Vandal that Trudeau is the right man to lead the Liberal Party. The longer he stays on, the better the Conservative chances are of relegating Trudeau and his party of sycophants enriching themselves on the suffering of Canadians into the garbage can of history.