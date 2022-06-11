Trudeau's OWN PARTY wants him to drop federal COVID mandates — why is he still clinging to them?
What will it take for Justin Trudeau to end his vendetta against unvaccinated Canadians?
On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we discussed Trudeau's refusal to end the federal vaccine mandates and COVID travel restrictions — despite the whole world, even his own MPs, now turning against him on the issue.
Here's a recent article published by the Hill Times, a pro-Liberal newspaper:
‘Massive majority’ of Liberal caucus wants Trudeau to drop federal COVID mandates, say Liberal MPs
Or how about this article in Trudeau’s CBC state broadcaster:
Vaccine mandates have been blamed for some of Pearson airport's chaos. Is it time to drop them?
The whole world is laughing at us. Literally, laughing — we showed a few days ago that airport video by that U.S. sports journalist that went viral. The rest of the world has moved on. No masks, no vaccine passports.
Even the Liberal MPs and the CBC are talking about moving on. Even cowardly corporations.
But not Trudeau or his cabinet. They refuse. This isn’t about science. It’s about vengeance and a vendetta, and not letting the truckers get the win — remember, their chief issue was vaccine mandates and vaccine passports, especially for travel.
Trudeau can’t let them win or let them be seen to win.
This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.