Trudeau's OWN PARTY wants him to drop federal COVID mandates — why is he still clinging to them?

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we discussed Trudeau's refusal to end the federal vaccine mandates and COVID travel restrictions — despite the whole world, even his own MPs, now turning against him on the issue.

Here's a recent article published by the Hill Times, a pro-Liberal newspaper:

Or how about this article in Trudeau’s CBC state broadcaster:

The whole world is laughing at us. Literally, laughing — we showed a few days ago that airport video by that U.S. sports journalist that went viral. The rest of the world has moved on. No masks, no vaccine passports.

Even the Liberal MPs and the CBC are talking about moving on. Even cowardly corporations.

But not Trudeau or his cabinet. They refuse. This isn’t about science. It’s about vengeance and a vendetta, and not letting the truckers get the win — remember, their chief issue was vaccine mandates and vaccine passports, especially for travel.

Trudeau can’t let them win or let them be seen to win.

