Trudeau's pipeline sabotage and the energy revival Canadians want

We need to talk about pipelines — again. And guess what? Canadians are finally waking up to the fact that we need them. New polling from the Angus Reid Institute shows overwhelming support for two major pipeline projects that the Trudeau Liberals left for dead: Energy East and Northern Gateway.

And why? Because after years of being told we need to phase out Canadian oil and gas for the environment, we’re seeing what happens when you kneecap the development of your own natural resources to please your World Economic Forum masters. You might own nothing, but you sure won't be happy.

The numbers don’t lie. Half of Canadians (49%) say the federal government isn’t doing enough to expand pipeline capacity.

Meanwhile, 29% have been gaslit into believing the Liberals have handled this properly, while 22% think Trudeau has been too pro-pipeline. Yes, that last group exists, and I’m as surprised as you are.

Let’s talk about Energy East.

This was a no-brainer project that would have transported Alberta oil all the way to refineries in Eastern Canada. But Trudeau didn’t just let this die — he strangled it with ever-changing regulatory hurdles and environmental reviews designed to make sure it never happened. He bent over backwards to satisfy anti-oil activists and environmental radicals. And the result? Private investment walked away from a project that could have secured our energy independence.

But now? The support for Energy East has surged — 65% of Canadians want it back, up from 58% in 2019. Even in Quebec, where opposition was once strongest, support has climbed from 33% to 47% — 47% also being the percentage of oil and gas Quebec imports from America.

And get this — even Premier François Legault, who once opposed it, is suddenly willing to consider it if Quebecers get on board. It’s almost like people are starting to realize that oil doesn’t magically appear in gas stations and refineries need something to refine.

Out west, the Northern Gateway project was another victim of Trudeau’s anti-oil crusade.

He banned oil tanker traffic on B.C.’s northern coastline just to make sure this pipeline would never be built. But again, Canadians aren’t buying the Liberal lies anymore. The latest poll shows that 55% of Canadians want Northern Gateway revived, with only 32% still opposing it. Even in B.C., where opposition was supposed to be strongest, more than half of residents now support it.

Of course, the Liberal establishment won’t admit they were wrong.

Mark Carney, the globalist darling and front-runner for the next Liberal leader, still insists that cancelling Northern Gateway was the “right financial and environmental decision.” Right for who, Mark? Certainly not for Canadians struggling with skyrocketing energy prices — maybe for your Brookfield investors helping build pipelines in the United Arab Emirates and Brazil.

Let’s not forget the one pipeline Trudeau did touch — Trans Mountain. What started as a $5 billion private-sector project was hijacked by the Liberals, turned into a government-owned disaster, and is now a $35 billion taxpayer-funded boondoggle. Why? Because Trudeau refused to enforce the law, let radical activists and bureaucrats delay construction, and then forced Canadians to foot the bill for his incompetence.

Seven times over budget, years behind schedule, and no accountability.

This poll proves what we already knew: Canadians want pipelines. They want energy security. They want jobs. They want to be able to sell to more than one customer, the United States. But Trudeau and his Liberal elite would rather kill our domestic energy sector to appease their Davos buddies and radical climate activists.

Meanwhile, the U.S., China, and OPEC are laughing all the way to the bank.

The question now is: will the Trudeau government listen to Canadians for once, or will they keep pushing their anti-oil, anti-jobs agenda? With an election looming and a fed-up electorate, they might not have a choice.

For a detailed breakdown of the poll’s results, visit Angus Reid's website. But I can sum it up for you: Canadians are done with Trudeau’s energy sabotage. And done with the Trudeau Liberals.