Trudeau's “temporary” COVID tax listed as bringing revenue until 2025-2026

The Liberal Party of Canada is counting on the “temporary” Canada Recovery Dividend to last until at least 2025-2026 in their new platform, released this morning.

Here's what the Liberals promise on page 75 of their platform:

Introduce a temporary Canada Recovery Dividend that these companies would pay in recognition of the fact they have recovered faster and stronger than many other industries.

On page 77, the Liberals' tables list the Dividend as bringing in revenue to the government until at least 2025-2026:

New Revenues ($M) 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 2024-25 2025-26

Canada Recovery Dividend 0 1,300 1,300 1,400 1,500

