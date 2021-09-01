Trudeau's “temporary” COVID tax listed as bringing revenue until 2025-2026

The Liberals plan to introduce the "temporary" Canada Recovery Dividend, which "companies would pay in recognition of the fact they have recovered faster and stronger than many other industries."

  • By Rebel News
  • September 01, 2021
Trudeau's “temporary” COVID tax listed as bringing revenue until 2025-2026
The ﻿Canadian Press / ﻿Andrew Vaughan﻿
The Liberal Party of Canada is counting on the “temporary” Canada Recovery Dividend to last until at least 2025-2026 in their new platform, released this morning.

Here's what the Liberals promise on page 75 of their platform:

Introduce a temporary Canada Recovery Dividend that these companies would pay in recognition of the fact they have recovered faster and stronger than many other industries.

On page 77, the Liberals' tables list the Dividend as bringing in revenue to the government until at least 2025-2026:

New Revenues ($M) 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 2024-25 2025-26
Canada Recovery Dividend 0 1,300 1,300 1,400 1,500

Last week, it was discovered that the Liberal Party secretly reviewed the use of “immunopassports” while publicly opposing them as “extreme”.

