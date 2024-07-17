True North's Rachel Parker recounts harrowing moment shots rang out at Trump rally in Pennsylvania

E-transfer (Canada):

On Monday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Rachel Parker from True North joined the show to discuss what she witnessed during the shocking assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

Parker was in Butler, Pennsylvania covering the rally when she heard gunshots and saw the president along with several people in the crowd take cover.

"I was set back a little ways in the crowd in the media booth, so I had a very good view of former President Trump from where I was standing," she said.

Speaking about the moment the shots rang out, Parker said, "Everyone began to duck and I narrowed in looking at the president to see what was going on, and of course he fell to the ground to protect himself immediately."

"You could see those Secret Service agents run on stage, jump on him to protect him with their bodies, which is a very brave act, to run into ongoing bullet fire," she said.

Parker went on to say, "In that moment after those initial eight bullets rang out, it was a bit quiet. Everyone was kind of wondering did that really happen? Were they fireworks?"

Speaking about the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Parker said, "Because they remained on the podium for so long, and even for a few seconds without moving, I thought maybe the worst had happened."

"I thought maybe the president had been struck by a bullet and killed. A few moments later, we knew that wasn't the case."

Commenting on the massive attendance at the rally, Parker said, "And certainly I could see a crowd of thousands in front of him, there were so many people there that not everyone was able to even make it in front of the media booth."