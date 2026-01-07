Trump administration overhauls the US Food Pyramid in a massive win for real food

Common sense, scientific integrity, and real food are back in federal health policy under President Donald Trump. The national dietary guidelines that were hijacked by Big Food corporate interests have just been revamped, finally pushing the junk science that perpetuated processed garbage to the back burner.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been taking steps to overhaul American health under the “MAHA” (Make America Healthy Again) movement since his appointment last February, as obesity, diabetes and chronic conditions proliferate among the American population.

The brand-new 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines urge Americans to “Eat Real Food.”

“The new Dietary Guidelines call for prioritizing high-quality protein, healthy fats, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains—and avoiding highly processed foods and refined carbohydrates,” the announcement reads.

Under President Trump’s leadership, common sense, scientific integrity, and accountability have been restored to federal food and health policy.



For decades, the Dietary Guidelines favored corporate interests over common-sense, science-driven advice to improve the health of… pic.twitter.com/QMO2LAW00a — HHS (@HHSGov) January 7, 2026

These dietary choices are aimed at reducing the risk of the above-mentioned afflictions by addressing their underlying nutritional contributors. “Poor diet is a root cause of obesity, which creates high levels of medical spending, estimated to be nearly $400 billion per year,” reads a post from the White House.

The cost of a poor diet is weighing heavily on America. Today, under President Trump’s leadership, common sense has been restored to federal food and health policy.



It's time we reduce healthcare costs & MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN. 🥦🍇 pic.twitter.com/JYWBVqAwYc — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 7, 2026

With RFK Jr. leading HHS, the Trump team is putting real, nutrient-dense food back at the center of public health—food our grandparents recognized, before the industry flooded the market with chemical-laden, ultra-processed “Frankenfoods.”

These guidelines are expected to reshape school lunches, military meals, and federal programs.