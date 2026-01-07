Trump administration overhauls the US Food Pyramid in a massive win for real food

The shift will prioritize high-quality protein, healthy fats, fruits, and vegetables while avoiding highly processed foods and refined carbohydrates.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   January 07, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

 

Common sense, scientific integrity, and real food are back in federal health policy under President Donald Trump. The national dietary guidelines that were hijacked by Big Food corporate interests have just been revamped, finally pushing the junk science that perpetuated processed garbage to the back burner.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been taking steps to overhaul American health under the “MAHA” (Make America Healthy Again) movement since his appointment last February, as obesity, diabetes and chronic conditions proliferate among the American population.

The brand-new 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines urge Americans to “Eat Real Food.”

“The new Dietary Guidelines call for prioritizing high-quality protein, healthy fats, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains—and avoiding highly processed foods and refined carbohydrates,” the announcement reads.

These dietary choices are aimed at reducing the risk of the above-mentioned afflictions by addressing their underlying nutritional contributors. “Poor diet is a root cause of obesity, which creates high levels of medical spending, estimated to be nearly $400 billion per year,” reads a post from the White House.

With RFK Jr. leading HHS, the Trump team is putting real, nutrient-dense food back at the center of public health—food our grandparents recognized, before the industry flooded the market with chemical-laden, ultra-processed “Frankenfoods.”

These guidelines are expected to reshape school lunches, military meals, and federal programs.

  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2026-01-07 20:12:22 -0500 Flag
    There’s an error in that diagram as it missed two essential food groups: pizza and beer…..
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-01-07 19:29:14 -0500 Flag
    Chemical producers won’t like that but too bad. And if it wasn’t for Trump, the bad food would continue to be manufactured unabated.