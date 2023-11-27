Trump criticizes U.S. leadership as American hostages remain under Hamas captivity

Following Sunday's hostage release, courtesy of the temporary ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, a fourth exchange is expected to take place before the ceasefire ends Tuesday. As part of the agreement, Israel has since released 39 Palestinian prisoners.

The Israeli government confirmed they have since informed the families of additional hostages who are expected to be freed Monday night.

They have communicated with Hamas to extend the ceasefire by one day for every 10 additional hostages released. Hamas also hopes to extend the truce, as reported by the Associated Press.