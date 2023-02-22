Trump declares course of action to expel 'deranged warmongers and globalists' from U.S. national security

In a impassioned speech on Tuesday, President Trump declared his determination to vanquish and expel the "deranged warmongers and globalists" who presently hold positions within the U.S. National Security apparatus.

Trump referenced his "Agenda 47," which aims to eliminate the dishonest globalist establishment that has mishandled crucial foreign policy choices for many years.

“We could end the Ukraine conflict in 24 hours with the right leadership,” Trump said, adding “at the end of my next four years, the warmongers and frauds and failures at the senior ranks of our government will all be gone.”

“We will have a new group of competent national security officials who believe in defending America’s vital interests above all else,” Trump continued.

Holy Shlit - Trump just publicly confirmed the US State Dept was behind the Maidan Uprising in Ukrainepic.twitter.com/mSmlhLVUE9 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 21, 2023

“Take a look at the globalist warmonger donors backing our opponents, that’s because they are candidates of war. I am the president who delivers peace, and it is peace through strength,” Trump added.

“World War Three has never been closer than it is right now. We need to clean house of all of the warmongers and 'America Last' globalists and the Deep State, the Pentagon, the State Department, and the National Security Industrial Complex,” Trump stated, noting that he was “the only president in generations who didn’t start a war.”

Trump continued, “We’ll also stop the lobbyists and the big defense contractors from going in and pushing our senior military and national security officials toward conflict only to reward them when they retire with lucrative jobs, getting paid millions and millions of dollars.”