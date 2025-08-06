Trump defends America's wallets from financial discrimination—while Carney keeps yours on a leash

Donald Trump is taking a blowtorch to financial censorship. His administration is preparing an executive order that would punish banks for debanking customers based on political, religious, or ideological beliefs. Finally—finally—someone is treating financial discrimination as the civil rights issue it is.

Now let’s look at Canada, where Mark Carney, globalist banker-turned-climate-crusader, is now leader of the Liberal Party. Yes, the same Mark Carney, who made a career out of pushing ESG compliance on banks and insurance companies and central bank control over your money, now sits atop the very regime that froze Canadians’ bank accounts for protesting lockdowns.

And unlike Trump, Carney’s Liberals haven’t just failed to fix financial censorship—they’re still defending it.

During the 2022 Freedom Convoy, the Trudeau Liberals invoked the Emergencies Act and, with the help of big banks, froze the accounts of peaceful protesters and donors.

Internal documents from the Public Order Emergency Commission now show just how deep the rot goes—and Mark Carney’s gang was in it up to their eyeballs.

“We are taking a big reputational hit... but if you list them as people subject to sanctions—as if they are terrorists—we could act swiftly.”

That’s from a bank executive on a call with the feds. Not a cop. Not a judge. A banker, asking the government to label peaceful Canadians as terrorists so they could freeze their accounts faster.

Why? Because Fox News told people to pull their money out, and the banks panicked over bad PR. That’s all it took—your freedom in exchange for their public image.

“In normal times, these measures would be seen as draconian.”

That was Chrystia Freeland, Finance Minister under Trudeau, admitting on a Feb. 13 call—the day before invoking the Emergencies Act—that what they were about to do was authoritarian. But they did it anyway. She even compared the trucker protest to January 6 and Brexit. Because nothing terrifies Liberals more than people peacefully demanding freedom.

But not every banker was on board.

One brave executive dared to speak up:

“I am very concerned about the banking system being seen as a political weapon... We can’t politicize the banks.”

That person urged the government to focus on removing COVID restrictions, not punishing Canadians for opposing them.

But that voice was drowned out by the Carney-Freeland consensus: dissent equals danger, and your money is a privilege—not a right.

And the crackdown never ended.

Lawyer Eva Chapiuk, representing convoy organizers, had her RBC accounts frozen in 2025, years after the emergency was lifted.

Evan Blackman, a peaceful protester, had his TD accounts frozen in 2022 and is now suing under the Charter.

Farm Credit Canada, a Crown corporation, was caught compiling blacklists of suspected convoy sympathizers even after the emergency was over.

Only Scotiabank apologized. The others? They either stayed silent or urged the feds to go further using anti-terror laws.

In 2024, a Federal Court ruled that invoking the Emergencies Act was unjustified, unconstitutional, and an abuse of power. It violated the Charter rights of Canadians to express themselves, to assemble, and to be free from unreasonable seizure.

But has anyone been held accountable?

Nope. Not Freeland. Not the banks. And certainly not Mark Carney, who’s now doubling down on the system that created the financial blacklist in the first place.

Meanwhile, in America, Donald Trump is making sure it never happens again. His executive order will target banks that engage in viewpoint-based discrimination. In the U.S., they’re protecting freedom through financial access.

In Carney’s Canada? They’re still pretending you deserve to be punished for protesting the government.

If the government—and its banker allies—can seize your money because of what you believe, are you really free?

Mark Carney wants to run your life through a credit score and a climate dashboard. He already helped design the infrastructure. Now he’s the one holding the keys.

In the U.S., Trump is saying hell no to that dystopia.

In Canada, Carney is saying get used to it.