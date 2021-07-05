Trump’s former White House physician says Biden must take cognitive test: “There is something going on”

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Donald Trump's former White House physician, Rep. Ronny Jackson, has reiterated his call for President Joe Biden to undertake a cognitive test to determine his mental fitness.

During a Fox News interview on Saturday, Jackson spoke on the president’s cognitive abilities, saying, "The far left and the mainstream media were demanding that be the new standard for anybody who's going to lead our country and be our Commander-in-Chief and our head of state, I'm just saying I agree with them at this point—we need to get it done."

After critics questioned Trump’s ability to run the country during his tenure as president, Jackson administered the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), test to Trump, a 30-point test that measures levels of cognitive decline and memory impairment.

The former president scored 30 out of 30 on the test. However, due to the nature of the test, those who are not experiencing active cognitive decline should be able to get a perfect score, or at the very least near-perfect.

The White House announced last month that Biden will be taking his presidential physical later this year, but did not address whether or not the president would be taking the MoCA as part of his physical.

"I think he's demonstrating every single day that there is something going on," Jackson said. "You don't need to be a physician to look at this behavior and see there's something concerning happening."

Jackson told Fox News that he believes that Trump set a precedent by taking the cognitive exam, and future presidents should be held to the same standards.

"I'm just asking them, when you do the physical exam include the cognitive assessment," Jackson said. "As far as I'm concerned the standard precedent has been set and they need to follow and do the same."

Many have pointed out a number of missteps made by Biden throughout his campaign for president until now, with many questioning his cognitive ability.

"You can go back – there's 40 years of tape of this man – he's always made gaffes and stuff but these are different, he's confused, he's disoriented," Jackson added. "He's just not aging gracefully at this point."

Last month, Jackson and 13 GOP congresspersons penned a letter expressing their concerns for Biden’s mental condition.

“The American people deserve to have absolute confidence in their President. They deserve to know that he or she can perform the duties demanded of the office, and they deserve to have full transparency on the mental state of their highest elected leader. I would argue that the American people don’t have that confidence in President Biden. When I was Physician to President Donald J. Trump, the liberal media relentlessly pushed a narrative that he needed a cognitive test and that it should be the standard for anyone serving as Commander-in-Chief and Head of State. I administered the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MOCA) test and President Trump excelled. Given the precedent set and Biden’s clear mental impairment, I believe it is past time he undergo a cognitive test.”

The full letter can be read here.