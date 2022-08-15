Trump's first interview since Mar-a-Lago raid: 'terrible things are going to happen'

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Former President Donald Trump gave his first interview since the raid on Mar-a-Lago, his Florida home, warning that “terrible things are going to happen,” unless the temperature is brought down.

Speaking to Fox News on Monday, Trump warned that his supporters are “angry” over the raid and other attacks directed against him:

People are so angry at what is taking place. Whatever we can do to help—because the temperature has to be brought down in the country. If it isn’t, terrible things are going to happen.

He stated that he has faced “years of fake witch hunts and phony Russia, Russia, Russia schemes and scams,” noting that “nothing happens to those people who perpetuate that—nothing happens with them.”

“And then they break into a president’s house— a sneak attack where it was totally—no one ever thought a thing like this would happen,” he continued.

According to Trump, he informed the Justice Department that he would do whatever he could to help. It is not immediately known what kind of help Trump offered the DOJ.

“If there is anything we can do to help, I, and my people, would certainly be willing to do that,” Trump said, noting that he has not heard from the Justice Department regarding his offer of assistance.

“The country is in a very dangerous position,” the former president warned. “There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one—years of scams and witch hunts, and now this.”

“I think they would want the same thing—I’ve never seen anything like this. It is a very dangerous time for our country,” he said. “I will do whatever I can to help the country.”

Last week, FBI agents reportedly seized classified records during their execution of a search warrant on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. Some of the documents were reportedly marked as top secret, a claim that is disputed by Trump, who said he declassified the records.

In the days following the raid, both the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have warned of increased threats of violence against federal agents, as well as calls for “civil war” on social media.

An FBI bulletin, as reported by Fox News, states that “the FBI and DHS have identified multiple articulated threats and calls for the targeted killing of judicial law enforcement and government officials associated with the Palm Beach search, including the Federal judge who approved the Palm Beach search warrant.”