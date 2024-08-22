Trump 'honored' by potential RFK Jr. endorsement amid reports of campaign shift
The former president responded to speculation of the possible endorsement as Kennedy mulls a withdrawal from his independent bid.
President Donald Trump expressed openness to a potential endorsement from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., amid reports that the independent presidential candidate may end his campaign and throw his support behind the Republican nominee.
Speaking on "Fox & Friends" Thursday, Trump commented on the speculation surrounding Kennedy's political future. "I've known him for a long time. He is a little different kind of a guy. Very smart guy and a very good person," Trump said. "If he endorsed me, I would be honored by it."
The former president's remarks come in the wake of an ABC News report suggesting Kennedy might announce the end of his independent presidential bid during a speech scheduled for Friday in Phoenix. The timing coincides with a Trump event planned in nearby Glendale, Arizona, the Daily Wire reports.
Trump praised Kennedy, describing him as a "respected person" with his "heart in the right place." He also claimed that Democrats had forced Kennedy out of the party's primary, asserting there was "a good chance" Kennedy could have defeated President Joe Biden.
Donald Trump calls into Fox & Friends this morning - tears apart Kamala Harris' border control, says he would be "honored" with the endorsement of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. :— Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) August 22, 2024
"He’s a – as you know, he is a little different kind of a guy. Very smart guy. He is a very good person. If… pic.twitter.com/HPhzIs59uJ
While Kennedy has not commented on the endorsement reports, his running mate Nicole Shanahan recently discussed two potential paths for their campaign. One option involves staying in the race and forming a new party, while the other considers withdrawing and aligning with Trump.
Recent polls have indicated that Kennedy's presence in the race might benefit the Democratic ticket more than Trump. The independent candidate's support has dipped to 4.5% in national polling averages, down from around 10% earlier in the year.
Kennedy has been critical of the Democratic Party following Vice President Kamala Harris's nomination without a primary vote, accusing the party of moving away from its historical commitment to voter choice. He has also criticized Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, particularly on issues of personal liberty and government overreach.
- By Ezra Levant
GET YOUR TRUMP SWAG HERE!
Show your solidarity with former President Trump and get your Trump swag at the Rebel News store!GET YOUR TRUMP SWAG HERE!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.