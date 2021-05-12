Trump issues statement supporting Israel, says Biden’s weakness is leading to new attacks on allies

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement supporting Israel in its conflict with Hamas and Fatah insurgents on Tuesday.

In his statement, Trump condemned the Biden administration for its weakness and lack of support for America’s main ally in the Middle East, and slammed “anti-American” Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar and others for their support of the attacks on Israel.

“When I was in office we were known as the Peace Presidency, because Israel’s adversaries knew that the United States stood strongly with Israel and there would be swift retribution if Israel was attacked,” Trump stated on his new “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” website.

“Under Biden, the world is getting more violent and more unstable because Biden’s weakness and lack of support for Israel is leading to new attacks on our allies,” continued the former president.

“America must always stand with Israel and make clear that the Palestinians must end the violence, terror, and rocket attacks, and make clear that the U.S. will always strongly support Israel’s right to defend itself,” he added. “Unbelievably, Democrats also continue to stand by crazed anti-American Rep. Ilhan Omar, and others, who savagely attack Israel while they are under terrorist assault.”

Trump’s remarks follow support for Israel from Republican Sens. Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, and other conservatives who condemned the Iranian-backed terrorist attacks on Israel.

“While Iranian-backed terrorists are attacking Israel, President Biden is negotiating to lift U.S. terror sanctions on the regime. President Biden’s desperation to reach a new deal with Iran will put Israel in even more danger,” wrote Cotton.

“The United States must stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the people and government of Israel,” stated Cruz. “I will work with my colleagues to ensure they have the support they need as they defend their sovereignty and respond to these attacks.”