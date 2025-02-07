Trump lists BC as fentanyl threat in tariff order: Here’s why that’s not surprising

When President Trump’s February 1st executive order on tariffs was issued, it specifically called out British Columbia as a key culprit in the flow of illicit drugs across the northern border.

An excerpt from the since paused executive order titled "Imposing Duties To Address The Flow Of Illicit Drugs Across Our Northern Border,” states that "Canada's Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre recently published a study on the laundering of proceeds of illicit synthetic opioids, which recognized Canada's heightened domestic production of fentanyl, largely from British Columbia, and its growing footprint within international narcotics distribution.”

Premier David Eby was quick to assert a retaliatory stance against potential U.S. tariffs with a claim of maintaining Canada "the true north strong and free" before Trump agreed to pause them. However, under his NDP government's leadership in British Columbia, the province's citizens are far from "strong and free" due to the ongoing opioid crisis.

Under the thrice elected Eby and with a lot of guidance from the province's “big pharma friend" and unelected public health lord Dr. Henry, British Columbia’s leading cause of death for people ages 10-59 is toxic overdose, and it lost over 2500 citizens to this crisis in 2023 alone.

Dr. Bonnie Henry is still backing BC’s “safe supply” experiment despite part of that supply ending up being used by kids.



The number one cause of death for a 10yr old in BC is a drug overdose.

*stat from Sept 2023 pic.twitter.com/9FNwDMPtsV — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) February 2, 2024

What’s written in Trump’s executive order is chilling, but it only scratches the surface of the massive role BC has played in the issue. The province has been at the heart of Canada's opioid epidemic, responsible for a third of the country’s fatal overdoses. Its “safe supply” experiment has recently been exposed for failing to divert “prescribed” opioids and other lethal drugs from being sold across provincial, national and even international borders.

Leaked Health Ministry presentation confirms Eby's taxpayer funded "safe supply" trafficked provincially, nationally & internationally.



Alleged fraud by 60+ pharmacies & medical professionals facilitating the diversion.



Eby must fire Bonnie Henry & launch a public inquiry. pic.twitter.com/cxDuDxQPkt — Elenore Sturko (@elenoresturko) February 5, 2025

While Premier Eby has said the suspension of the tariff order is a reprieve for British Columbians, only time will tell if the looming possibility of their return will be enough for the NDP to finally take effective action about its opioid crisis.