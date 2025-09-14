Trump looks into RICO charges against George Soros over ‘radical left’ funding

After conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination, President Donald Trump renewed his attacks against Democratic megadonor George Soros, founder of the Open Society Foundations.

On Friday, Trump told Fox & Friends that “we’re going to look into Soros” for possible violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) law.

This follows his August 27 remarks, where he called for the arrest of Soros and his son, Alexander, on federal racketeering charges.

After Kirk's murder, the National Legal and Policy Center, a U.S. extremism watchdog, pressed the Open Society Foundations to cease funding activist groups behind divisive anti-Trump protests, including Indivisible and MoveOn.

The Soros family has been criticized by MAGA Republicans for his extensive financial support of Democrats and liberal causes.

“These groups have a First Amendment right to conduct these activities, no matter how inflammatory and vulgar they may be, but they do not have a Constitutional right to OSF financial support. That is up to you,” writes the watchdog in a scathing letter.

Open Society Foundations (OSF) denied supporting violent protests, calling such allegations false and threats against their founder outrageous. They stated their mission is to “advance human rights, justice, and democratic principles” globally.

Following Wednesday's shooting, Trump vowed to find those responsible, including supporting organizations, and blamed the "radical left" before the shooter's identity or motives were known.

Tyler Robinson, 22, admitted involvement in Kirk's shooting late-Thursday. Despite his Republican upbringing, evidence points to anti-fascist ties, including bullet engravings, roommate's messages, and his relationship with a trans-identifying person.

Robinson faces charges of aggravated murder, felony firearm discharge causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice for his role in the Utah Valley University shooting. Authorities have yet to attribute a motive to the incident.

In an NBC News interview Saturday, Trump indicated that a "radical left group of lunatics" hinder reconciliation, noting that Soros is “a bad guy” that should be jailed.

Chairman Peter Flaherty condemned OSF Chair Alexander Soros for his “emotionless condemnation on X of Kirk’s assassination.” He claimed Alexander gave the impression of being “indifferent to violence.”

OSF funded "Tesla Takedown" and "No Kings," groups critical of Trump. "No Kings" plans an October 18 event, its eleventh since Trump's second term began.

“These events have been marked by persistent and dominant messaging, both from participants and organizers, that President Trump and his supporters are Nazis, fascists, authoritarians, white supremacists and worse,” wrote Flaherty.

The watchdog reports these protests coincided with hundreds of violent incidents targeting Tesla properties and vehicles. They argue these groups cannot disown the violence, vandalism, and arson given their extreme rhetoric, despite claims of peaceful intent.