Trump may be the last line of defence for Canadian free speech: Ezra Levant

Yesterday, President Donald Trump announced that the United States is ending all trade negotiations with Canada in response to the implementation of the Digital Services Tax.

"We have just been informed that Canada… has just announced that they are putting a digital services tax on our American technology companies, which is a direct and blatant attack on our country,” he posted to Truth Social. "We are hereby terminating all discussions on trade with Canada, effective immediately. We will let Canada know the tariff that they will be paying to do business with the United States of America within the next seven-day period."

On yesterday’s Rebel Roundup livestream, Ezra Levant discussed the latest development in the Canada–U.S. trade war and whether Canadian taxpayers stand to lose or gain from Trump's latest shift on tariffs.

"I love Canada, so I never like it when someone takes a shot at our country. But our government is so punitive, and so bullying, and so chaotic, that you know, of course, when they put the tax on digital services, but they're really taxing us," Ezra said. "So I like the fact that Trump is trying to save Canadian taxpayers by saying he'll have none of it."

Ezra also highlighted the alarming vision laid out by Heritage Canada, which seeks the implementation of digital censorship as a top priority. Prime Minister Mark Carney has expressed his commitment to reintroducing internet censorship legislation, similar to Trudeau's Online Harms Act, with stated support from the Bloc Québécois and the NDP.

"It is my prediction that Mark Carney, when he reintroduces the Online Harms Act… that… our free speech will not be saved by Parliament, but rather by Donald Trump," said Ezra, "who will say to Canada, 'You are restricting and limiting our social media platforms including X, Facebook, Instagram, etc. and if you continue doing that, we'll wallop you with a tariff.'"