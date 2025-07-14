Trump ‘not happy’ with Putin, announces U.S. to facilitate weapons shipments to Ukraine through NATO

President Trump announced a new plan to provide Ukraine with U.S. weapons while speaking at a public meeting with NATO secretary general Mark Rutte on Monday in the Oval Office.

While not getting into details about specifics of the deal, the president declared that the U.S. will sell weapons to NATO countries who will then provide them to Ukraine.

"This is billions of dollars' worth of military equipment which is going to be purchased from the United States, going to NATO," he said, adding that the weapons are "going to be quickly distributed to the battlefield."

The president also threatened severe economic measures, including 100% tariffs, if Russia doesn’t agree to a peace deal with Ukraine to end the war within the next 50 days.

President Trump to impose "very severe tariffs" of 100% on Russia if a deal is not reached in the next 50 days to end the war in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/ujuEcXAGc9 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 14, 2025

Under the plan, European nations could transfer weapons previously purchased from the U.S. to Ukraine and then procure new weapons to replenish their stockpiles. It could also see European nations purchase new weapons from the U.S. and immediately transfer them to Ukraine.

As Ukraine continues to face barrages of Russian missile and drone attacks, President Zelensky has been calling for additional U.S. support.

President Trump expressed frustration with Putin that the brutal war has continued. "I'm disappointed in President Putin, because I thought we would have had a deal two months ago, but it doesn't seem to get there," he said Monday.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, the president confirmed that the U.S. will be providing Ukraine with Patriot missiles for air defence.

"We will send them Patriots, which they desperately need because Putin really surprised a lot of people," he said. "He talks nice and then he bombs everybody in the evening."

The president appears to be losing patience with Putin after multiple rounds of negotiations involving American delegations have only led to continued fighting between between Ukraine and Russia along the 1200 kilometer front line.