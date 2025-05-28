Trump offers Canada ‘Golden Dome’ protection for $61B, for free as 51st state

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that Canada can join the U.S. military’s new ‘Golden Dome’ defence project at the price of US$61 billion. Notably, the president added that Canada could also be a part of the defence initiative at no cost if it becomes the 51st state.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump touted the futuristic missile defence system as he claimed Canada is considering his offer.

“I told Canada, which very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System, that it will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation, but will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State,” he wrote. “They are considering the offer!”

Prime Minister Carney confirmed last week that Canada is considering joining the defence initiative and would be willing to pay its "fair share."

“It’s something that we are looking at and something that has been discussed at a high level," he said, adding that "these are military decisions that have been taken in that context, and we will evaluate it accordingly.”

However, the Prime Minister's Office shot down ideas that Canada is considering joining the U.S. as the 51st state, emphasizing that Canada is an "independent, sovereign nation, and it will remain one" in a statement to CTV News.

The 'Golden Dome' is intended to be a multilayered missile defence program, incorporating space-based sensors, interceptors, lasers, and radars, drawing inspiration from Israel’s Iron Dome system. The system's function is to provide air defence against ballistic, cruise, hypersonic, and space-launched missiles.

The president previously announced that the 'Golden Dome' would be a three-year plan costing approximately US$175 billion, with the goal of having it operational by January 2029.

Trump's offer to Canada comes shortly after Carney announced his government is seeking closer defence ties with the European Union as tensions with the U.S. administration continue.