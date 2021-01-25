Trump reportedly abandons idea of forming third party, will help GOP in 2022 races

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly abandoned the idea of starting a third political party and is instead planning to help the Republican party in its efforts to win back control of the House and Senate in 2022.

Trump was previously reported to have been considering the establishment of a new party, dubbed the “Patriot Party,” following his departure from the Oval Office, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

“Top pro-Trump Republicans close to the Trump administration told The Daily Wire that they thought it was a ‘bad idea’ and that it would split enough support away from the Republican Party that it would ensure Democrats stay in the majority for quite some time into the future,” reported the Daily Wire. “Online, Democrats and leftists in the media cheered the idea for that exact reason.”

A New York Times report states that Trump was talked out of the idea and is instead pursuing efforts to aid the GOP.

“In the last 24 hours, after floating through a few folks that he was considering creating a third-party as a way to keep Senate Rs in line ahead of impeachment, Trump has been talked out of that and is making clear to people he isn’t pursuing it,” Times reporter Maggie Haberman wrote on Twitter.

Trump has started to believe there are fewer votes to convict than there would have been if the vote had been held almost immediately after Jan. 6, the people familiar with his thinking said. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 24, 2021

Many conservative commentators on Twitter have noted the futility of creating a third party, which would only serve to divide the conservative vote between a prospective new party and the GOP. The effort would in turn allow the Democrats to go unchallenged as they face two diminished opponents.

In a statement, top Trump advisor Jason Miller responded to claims that Trump had written an “enemies list of Republicans for his Patriot Party to challenge in primaries.”

“The President has made clear his goal is to win back the House and Senate for Republicans in 2022,” Miller said. “There’s nothing that’s actively being planned regarding an effort outside of that, but it’s completely up to Republican Senators if this is something that becomes more serious.”