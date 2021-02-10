Trump reportedly upset with impeachment team for poor performance on first day of trial

Former president Donald Trump has reportedly expressed anger at his impeachment defence team following widespread mockery of their conduct and performance on the first day of his Senate impeachment trial on Tuesday.

“Two sources in fact, who spent time with the former president today described him as being quote, ‘furious and beyond angry’ with his impeachment defense team,” reported Fox News correspondent Kevin Corke. “He was especially upset with attorney Bruce Castro, as you pointed out for his quotes, rambling opening argument. The former president spending the day watching the trial from inside his private quarters at Mar-A-Lago, no golf with the very same plan for tomorrow.”

“Meanwhile, at a time when he certainly could opt to reduce the political temperature in the country, Mr. Biden apparently is taking a pass, opting instead to not weigh in as his predecessor's being impeached once again, despite what critics have called hypocrisy on the left, and a deafening silence from the White House,” Corke added.

The New York Times reports that Trump’s lead attorney, former Pennsylvania prosecutor Bruce Castor, namechecked Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), who recently slammed the GOP for its “weird worship” of Trump. The Times also notes that Castor referred to Trump as the “former president,” conceding that he had in fact lost the 2020 election.

Trump’s legal team underwent a massive shakeup just prior to the trial. His previous defense team, made up of Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, both from South Carolina, quit the team, alongside Josh Howard, a North Carolina attorney. South Carolinian lawyers Johnny Gasser and Greg Harris also reportedly quit the team late last month, reported the Daily Wire.

“I have no idea what he is doing,” said Trump’s former impeachment attorney, Alan Dershowitz, of Castor on a Newsmax segment. “The American people are entitled to an argument… but this, just, after all kinds of very strong presentations on the part of the House managers… it does not appear to me to be effective advocacy.”

Dershowitz’s assessment was shared across social media by Trump allies Rep. Matt Gaetz and others.