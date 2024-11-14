Trump restoring order 'even before he steps foot in the White House': Viva Frei

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Since securing election victory on November 5, President-elect Donald Trump has started naming selections to his new administration. Though none of the names have yet been officially approved by the U.S. Senate, Trump's choices are setting the tone for how the new cabinet will roll out his campaign promises.

On Thursday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, lawyer-turned-podcaster David “Viva Frei” Freiheit joined the show for a look at Trump's picks.

One major Trump campaign promise was to tackle border security and conduct mass deportations of those in the U.S. illegally. His pick for border czar, former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Tom Homan, is a strong proponent of Trump's plan.

Homan, Viva Frei said, sets an example of the “tough-but-fair” approach needed on illegal immigration: