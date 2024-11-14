Trump restoring order 'even before he steps foot in the White House': Viva Frei
Lawyer-turned-podcaster David "Viva Frei" Freiheit joins The Ezra Levant Show, where he says that even before President-elect Donald Trump has officially returned to the White House, his appointments for his incoming administration are already helping restore order in the United States.
Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!
Since securing election victory on November 5, President-elect Donald Trump has started naming selections to his new administration. Though none of the names have yet been officially approved by the U.S. Senate, Trump's choices are setting the tone for how the new cabinet will roll out his campaign promises.
On Thursday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, lawyer-turned-podcaster David “Viva Frei” Freiheit joined the show for a look at Trump's picks.
One major Trump campaign promise was to tackle border security and conduct mass deportations of those in the U.S. illegally. His pick for border czar, former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Tom Homan, is a strong proponent of Trump's plan.
Homan, Viva Frei said, sets an example of the “tough-but-fair” approach needed on illegal immigration:
He's the type of person you actually want to have as a father, as a coach, as a teacher. In the "60 Minutes" interview, he's like 'I won't separate them, they're going to get deported together.' And in his (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) exchange.
I'm sorry, every time I arrest somebody for DUI, domestic violence, whatever — I'm separating a family. That's what happens when a parent breaks the law. So, go back and come at a port of entry legally if you're claiming asylum and that's that. End of it.
...
As they say, "daddy's home" and there will be some order in this house, and Trump is bringing it even before he steps foot back in the White House.
Rebel News
Staff
Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story.