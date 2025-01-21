Trump’s bold move to withdraw from the World Health Organization, is it enough?

On January 20, 2025, President Donald Trump made headlines on his first day in office by signing an executive order with the intent to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO). This move marks a reversal of President Biden’s 2021 decision to halt the U.S. exit, which had been initially initiated by Trump in 2020 due to the WHO’s mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump withdrawing America from the World Health Organization is so satisfying. pic.twitter.com/V86DOS7T3x — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) January 21, 2025

In his order, Trump criticized the WHO for its failure to implement necessary reforms and for the disproportionate financial burden it places on the U.S. compared to other countries. Specifically, he highlighted China’s minimal contribution to the organization despite its large population. These criticisms echo long-standing concerns Trump raised about the WHO’s handling of the pandemic, alleging it aided China in covering up the origins of COVID-19.

While Trump’s executive order expresses the intention to withdraw from the WHO, the language leaves room for ambiguity. Instead of immediately cutting ties, the U.S. will pause funding and recall personnel working with the organization. It raises several key questions: why not terminate funding entirely, and who – or what – will take its place? Trump also directed that the U.S. halt negotiations on the Pandemic Agreement and amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR), but this action falls short of revoking the U.S.’s commitment to these already agreed-upon changes.

This bold action certainly challenges the WHO’s authority but there is still much uncertainty surrounding the specifics of the U.S.’s future approach to global health. As Trump moves forward with his plans to restructure America’s health security, many will be watching closely, especially here in Canada, to see how this plays out on the world stage.

Ultimately, Trump’s executive order is a critical step in reassessing the WHO’s role and influence, but its vagueness signals that further action may be necessary to ensure the U.S. no longer supports a global health organization that has failed to meet its obligations and instead has become increasingly captured by pharmaceutical interests.

The world is watching closely to see how this unfolds—and whether state sovereignty will triumph over the influence of private corporate interests.