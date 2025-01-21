Trump’s bold move to withdraw from the World Health Organization, is it enough?

On his first day in office, Trump picks up where he left off in 2020 by taking a stand against the WHO’s mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic, pausing U.S. funding, and taking steps to reshape American public health policy.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   January 21, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

On January 20, 2025, President Donald Trump made headlines on his first day in office by signing an executive order with the intent to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO). This move marks a reversal of President Biden’s 2021 decision to halt the U.S. exit, which had been initially initiated by Trump in 2020 due to the WHO’s mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his order, Trump criticized the WHO for its failure to implement necessary reforms and for the disproportionate financial burden it places on the U.S. compared to other countries. Specifically, he highlighted China’s minimal contribution to the organization despite its large population. These criticisms echo long-standing concerns Trump raised about the WHO’s handling of the pandemic, alleging it aided China in covering up the origins of COVID-19.

While Trump’s executive order expresses the intention to withdraw from the WHO, the language leaves room for ambiguity. Instead of immediately cutting ties, the U.S. will pause funding and recall personnel working with the organization. It raises several key questions: why not terminate funding entirely, and who – or what – will take its place? Trump also directed that the U.S. halt negotiations on the Pandemic Agreement and amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR), but this action falls short of revoking the U.S.’s commitment to these already agreed-upon changes.

This bold action certainly challenges the WHO’s authority but there is still much uncertainty surrounding the specifics of the U.S.’s future approach to global health. As Trump moves forward with his plans to restructure America’s health security, many will be watching closely, especially here in Canada, to see how this plays out on the world stage.

Ultimately, Trump’s executive order is a critical step in reassessing the WHO’s role and influence, but its vagueness signals that further action may be necessary to ensure the U.S. no longer supports a global health organization that has failed to meet its obligations and instead has become increasingly captured by pharmaceutical interests.

The world is watching closely to see how this unfolds—and whether state sovereignty will triumph over the influence of private corporate interests.

Please donate here to help us expose the WHO!

Latest News

Ezra Levant and Rebel News’ head of production Efrain Monsanto travelled to Geneva, Switzerland to get answers about the World Health Organization's new international health regulations and proposed pandemic treaty — since the public doesn’t seem to be getting the full story from the government or corporate media. If you think that’s valuable journalism — that we have to stay vigilant — then please chip in here to help cover the cost of their economy class airfare, shared Airbnb, taxis and meals while they were on the road. (Thanks!)

Amount
$
DONATE

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2025-01-21 22:13:39 -0500 Flag
    It might not be enough, but it’ll certainly hurt the WHO.