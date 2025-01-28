Trump's threats force Colombia to switch gears, accept deportees from U.S.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed President Trump's foreign policy victory over Colombia after its president begrudgingly accepted taking back deportees from the U.S.

After originally not allowing the repatriation flights to land in Colombia, President Gustavo Petro backed down after Trump announced he would impose steep tariffs and other economic measures against the country.

Colombia's president at first vowed to not allow military planes carrying Colombians being deported from the U.S. to land in the country until the illegal immigrants were offered "dignified treatment.'"

Trump ordered emergency 25% tariffs to be imposed on all Colombian goods, which would rise to 50% after a week, after Colombia's president initially denied the planes carrying the deportees to land.

The U.S. president also ordered a travel ban and Visa revocations for all Colombian government officials, in addition to other retaliatory measures.

"He put this out in the middle of playing golf," said Ezra. "This is diplomacy by Truth Social media post. I'll tell you one thing, that got Colombia's attention, they thought they would flick Trump on the nose. Trump is a man on a mission," he added.

Colombia's president has since announced that all U.S. planes carrying deportees, including military planes, will be allowed to enter the country without limitations.

"Today's events make clear to the world that America is respected again," wrote Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt in a statement Sunday following Colombia's concessions.