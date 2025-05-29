Trump says Canada can pay $61B to join 'Golden Dome' defence system, no cost as 51st state

On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to President Trump offering Canada the option to join the 'Golden Dome' missile defence project for $61 billion US—or for free if it becomes the 51st state.

Taking to Truth Social on Tuesday, President Trump touted the proposed futuristic missile defence system as he claimed the Canadian government is considering his offer.

“I told Canada, which very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System, that it will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation, but will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State,” he wrote. “They are considering the offer!”

Trump drops a savage deal: Canada can either pay up $61 BILLION — or join the U.S. as the 51st state for free.



Prime Minister Mark Carney previously stated that his government is considering joining the 'Golden Dome', and would be willing to pay its "fair share" if becomes a part of the project.

The Prime Minister's Office rejected the idea that Canada is considering joining the defence initiative for free as the 51st state, however, telling CTV News that Canada is an "independent, sovereign nation, and it will remain one" in a statement.

The ‘Golden Dome’ involves a network of satellites, space-based interceptors, and ground-based systems to detect and neutralize incoming missiles. Its purpose is to create a comprehensive shield against missile threats, particularly from hypersonic and intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Drawing inspiration from Israel's 'Iron Dome' air defence system, the 'Golden Dome' is intended to provide security to the U.S. and deter attacks from adversaries including China, North Korea, Iran, or Russia.

President Trump's offer comes as Prime Minister Carney recently announced that Canada would be seeking new security partnerships with allies in Europe and Asia amid ongoing tensions with the U.S. administration.