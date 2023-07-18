BREAKING: Trump says grand jury investigating him for J6 riot, warns he faces 'indictment' and 'arrest'

Yanky Pollak/Rebel News

Donald Trump is the target of a grand jury investigation into the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, according to a social media post by the former president.

Trump said he has four days to respond to a letter from special counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed last fall by Attorney General Merrick Garland. The former president suggested the short notice “almost always means an arrest and indictment.”

🚨 BREAKING: Trump has been notified that he is the target of the Grand Jury investigation into J6, expects to be indicted and arrested. pic.twitter.com/JV4HcBw6F6 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 18, 2023

Smith has also been investigating Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents.

According to Yahoo, several former officials who served under Trump have all testified before the grand jury, including former vice president Mike Pence and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

While Trump has held a firm lead in recent polls ahead of his Republican rivals, some charges levied against the former president could potentially disqualify him from running. This is a theory some Trump supporters accuse Democrats of trying to do in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.