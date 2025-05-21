Trump shows video of ‘genocidal’ anti-white rhetoric during South African president’s visit

President Donald Trump unveiled a video montage of violent anti-white messaging in South Africa during his public meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office on Wednesday.

Trump revealed the video compilation while discussing the plight of white farmers in South Africa who are being targeted with violence solely due to the colour of their skin.

Specifically, the video showed Julius Sello Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters party, calling for white farmers to be killed as thousands of people cheer him on. It also showed Malema saying that he is "cutting the throat of whiteness."

WOW: Trump pulls up receipts and videos of South Africa's communist leaders chanting to kill White Farmers in the Oval Office right in front of South Africa's president after he tried to deny that there was a genocide happening in his country pic.twitter.com/YN7LupAylA — TheBlaze (@theblaze) May 21, 2025

Trump went on to show the press dozens of articles reportedly detailing instances of white farmers and their families being murdered in South Africa.

The discussions on anti-white violence sparked a number of tense exchanges between Trump and his South African counterpart, with Ramaphosa attempting to shield his administration from culpability.

Ramaphosa stressed that the dark messaging heard in the video compilation is not representative of the official policies of the government of South Africa.

"We have a multiparty democracy in South Africa that allows people to express themselves," he said.

Nonetheless, Trump took aim at the current administration, asserting that if any government official in the U.S. made such threatening statements, they would be arrested immediately.

Discussion surrounding white farmers' treatment in South Africa has intensified in recent weeks after a group of 59 Afrikaner refugees arrived in the U.S. at Washington Dulles International Airport on May 12 of this year.

This was the first group granted refugee status under a specific executive order by Trump.