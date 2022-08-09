WATCH: Trump supporters outside Mar-a-Lago share their thoughts after Trump residence raided by FBI

Rebel News was live on the ground outside Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida. According to reports on the ground, the FBI raided the Trump residence between 6:30 and 7:00 p.m. EST.

President Trump also released a statement on his social media platform Truth Social announcing the raid of his private residence, stating that "these are dark times".

Rebel News was on the scene shortly after the raid took place, where we encountered law enforcement outside the front gate of the residence as well as federal agents in unmarked vehicles making their way inside the location.

Many people supporting Trump were present to show their support of him and condemn the actions of the FBI that night.

There was also an individual protesting against Trump, holding signs insulting the man. The scene saw many discussions, but the area remained peaceful.

Police cleared the area of protesters during the night, where they moved a mile down the road near the bridge entering Mar-A-Lago. These protesters remained there until shortly after midnight.