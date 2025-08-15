Trump tells Canada what to do, US targets Cdn censors, Boomers want less migration | Rebel Roundtable

About this Episode

Hosted by: David Menzies and Drea Humphrey (ft. The National Telegraph's Wyatt Claypool and political commentator Viva Frei)

Today, we're looking at President Trump's comments about how the U.S. tells both Canada and Mexico 'what to do' when it comes to border security.

Plus, the U.S. State Department is taking aim at Canada's Online News Act, criticizing the legislation for being an Orwellian censorship on press freedom.

And finally, a new poll has found that older Canadians are hoping to see immigration levels lowered by the federal government.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).

