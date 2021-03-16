Trump thanks Washington Post for issuing major correction to Georgia election fraud story

AP Photo/John Raoux, File

Former President Trump has issued thanks to the Washington Post, which he has long slammed as being fake news, over the correction of a two-month-old article that misquoted him.

On Monday, the Washington Post issued an extensive correction to a January story that claimed Trump pressured Frances Watson, the top elections investigator in Georgia, to “find the fraud” in the November 2020 presidential election.

According to the story, Trump allegedly said that Watson would be “a national hero” if she managed to find any. The quotes were used against him during the second attempt by Democrats to impeach the former president. They have now been shown to be completely inaccurate, according to an audio recording of the phone call published last week in the Wall Street Journal. The Post, which attributed the quotes to a single anonymous source in the original story, updated it on Monday.

In a statement, President Trump slammed legacy media tactics that have been used against him. Trump, who continues to maintain that he won Georgia, says that the correction “makes the Georgia Witch Hunt a non-story.”

INBOX: Trump statement on Washington Post correction: pic.twitter.com/vTcKSI1gEN — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) March 15, 2021

Trump has called for an investigation into allegations of voter fraud by what he calls “the Stacey Abrams political machine,” in Georgia’s Fulton County.

Trump blasted the legacy media, arguing that “establishment media errors, omissions, mistakes, and outright lies always slant one way—against me and against Republicans,” noting that “stories that hurt Democrats or undermine their narratives are buried, ignored, or delayed until they can do the least harm—for example, after an election is over.”

“A strong democracy requires a fair and honest press,” Trump concluded. “This latest media travesty underscores that legacy media outlets should be regarded as political entities—not journalistic enterprises. In any event, I thank the Washington Post for the correction.”

Trump's statement in full is as follows:

The Washington Post just issued a correction as to the contents of the incorrectly reported phone call I had with respect to voter fraud in the Great State of Georgia. While I appreciate the Washington Post’s correction, which immediately makes the Georgia Witch Hunt a non-story, the original story was a Hoax, right from the very beginning. I would further appreciate a strong investigation into Fulton County, Georgia, and the Stacey Abrams political machine which, I believe, would totally change the course of the presidential election in Georgia.

Fulton County has not been properly audited for vote or signature verification. They only looked at areas of the State where there most likely would be few problems, and even there they found large numbers of mistakes. We are seeking to find and reveal the large-scale election fraud which took place in Georgia. Many residents agree, and their anger caused them not to turn out and vote for two Republican Senators in the January election.

The Consent Decree signed between Raffensperger and Stacey Abrams was not approved by the Georgia State Legislature, and therefore should be deemed invalid, and the election result changed. Why the Governor and Raffensperger ever approved this Consent Decree is one of the great questions? We look forward to an answer.

You will notice that establishment media errors, omissions, mistakes, and outright lies always slant one way—against me and against Republicans. Meanwhile, stories that hurt Democrats or undermine their narratives are buried, ignored, or delayed until they can do the least harm—for example, after an election is over. Look no further than the negative coverage of the vaccine that preceded the election and the overdue celebration of the vaccine once the election had concluded. A strong democracy requires a fair and honest press. This latest media travesty underscores that legacy media outlets should be regarded as political entities—not journalistic enterprises. In any event, I thank the Washington Post for the correction.