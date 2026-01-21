Trump to Davos globalists: no open borders, no climate hoax, no love for Carney's China deal

Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Trump slams open borders, green energy dogma, and elite-driven economic decline.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  January 21, 2026   |   News Analysis

 

U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a blunt, confrontational address at the World Economic Forum, using the Davos stage to reject the globalist consensus that dominates the annual gathering of political and corporate elites.

In a speech that cut sharply against the forum’s open-borders ideology, Trump condemned mass migration policies pushed by Western governments and international institutions, announcing that his administration would immediately halt federal funding to so-called “sanctuary cities.” He dismissed them as “sanctuaries for criminals,” arguing that unchecked immigration undermines public safety, wages, and national cohesion.

Trump also raised Greenland, arguing the Arctic territory is a strategic asset essential to Western security, missile defence, and countering Russian and Chinese expansion. He said Europe has failed to take the region seriously, reiterated the U.S. would not use force, but made clear American security interests would come first.

On global security, Trump questioned NATO’s structure and priorities, arguing that the United States has long carried a disproportionate share of the alliance’s financial and military burden. He warned that international institutions built on permanent American subsidy have encouraged dependency rather than strength among member nations.

Trump torched the climate agenda that has become a pillar of WEF orthodoxy, calling the push for “green” technology “perhaps the greatest hoax in history.” He accused European governments of dismantling reliable energy systems in favour of costly, intermittent alternatives, all policies he said have driven up energy prices for citizens while funnelling money to China, which dominates the manufacturing of wind turbines and solar infrastructure.

Canada was not spared. Trump mocked the country’s economic reliance on the United States and criticized Prime Minister Mark Carney for past pro-China rhetoric delivered at World Economic Forum events. Trump contrasted that approach with his own emphasis on economic nationalism, energy independence, and strategic self-interest. He also floated a “Golden Dome” missile defence concept that would include Canada under U.S. protection.

Trump further boasted of slashing the U.S. federal bureaucracy, claiming the removal of more than 270,000 government employees, resulting in the largest single-year reduction in public sector employment since World War II, as part of his effort to rein in spending and restore accountability.

Trump’s message to the Davos crowd was unmistakable: the era of unquestioned globalism is ending. Rather than pledging obedience to unelected institutions, Trump used the WEF stage to challenge their authority outright, rejecting open borders, climate alarmism, and promoting American expansion in the interest of global security.

  • Paul Scofield
    commented 2026-01-21 12:10:21 -0500
    The usual broadsides delivered by President Trump. The salvo against “Canada lives” solely because of the U.S. is, of course, absurd. Aside from a few political troglodytes, no one in the States believes that. I expect Trump’s remarks will become more focused on Carney and his idiotic pronouncement of a “new… world… order…” as other matters clear up on the international stage.