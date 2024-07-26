Trump touts 'good relationship' with Elon Musk, debunks WSJ's $45 million monthly donation report

AP Photo/Alex Brandon and AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Former President Donald Trump has weighed in on his relationship with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the ongoing debate over electric vehicle (EV) mandates. In a recent interview on "FOX & Friends," Trump addressed swirling rumors about potential financial support from Musk while reaffirming his opposition to EV mandates.

Trump dismissed reports that Musk planned to donate $45 million monthly to a super PAC supporting his candidacy. "Somebody told me he was going to give me $45 million a month. I said, that sounds like a lot. And even for Elon, that's a lot," Trump remarked.

The rumor, initially reported by The Wall Street Journal, suggested Musk would contribute to America PAC, an organization focused on voter registration and early voting initiatives in swing states. However, Musk has since denied these claims in an interview with conservative commentator Jordan Peterson, stating, "What's been reported in the media is simply not true."

Despite the confusion over financial support, Trump emphasized his positive relationship with the tech mogul. "He [Elon Musk] did say, I strongly endorse you, despite the fact that I'm against the electric car mandate," Trump explained.

The former president took the opportunity to reiterate his stance against EV mandates, calling such efforts "ridiculous." Trump argued for consumer choice in vehicle options, stating, "You want a gasoline propelled car or want maybe a hybrid. You want to have a choice. And that includes electric."